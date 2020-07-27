It has been my pleasure knowing Perry Dozier, his wife and their family for 55-plus years.
While Perry was in high school, he excelled in academics, athletics and Associated Student Body offices. After graduating from Prescott High School, he attended Whitman College and graduated with a degree in economics.
Perry eventually returned to operate the family wheat farm. He was a very active member in the Northwest Grain Growers, and he was president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
He also served as a Walla Walla County commissioner for eight years (2009 to 2016.) He and the other two county commissioners were a compatible team.
One of the main challenges they had was balancing the annual budget. The budget was passed with a sufficient cash reserve and a reasonable disaster fund without raising taxes. Mr. Dozier is not afraid to take a strong position, especially when it is in the best interest of the budget and the constituents with whom he is serving.
He is the best and most qualified candidate for the position of senator of Washington state for the 16th District. Please join me in voting for Perry!
Glynn Davis
Walla Walla