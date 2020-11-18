Oregon is in the same boat as Washington when it comes to keeping one another safe during an increase in coronavirus cases.
New, restrictive measures are in place now to keep people physically distanced, but “being safe doesn’t mean we have to suck the fun out of life,” said Pendleton Center for the Arts executive director Roberta Lavadour in a release.
Catch the tale end of PCA’s gala auction, which, because of COVID-19, has gone online and runs through Thursday.
“In normal times we’d be inviting you to PCA for a big party to raise important operating funds. But, this year, we’re paying respect to all the kids who are adapting to online learning — including those who participated in our Virtual Rock & Roll Camp — and taking our gala auction online,” Roberta said in a release.
The benefit event is accessible at ubne.ws/3fgTzFf for packages, art and other treats.
If not comfortable with an online auction site, view items on the website or call in, text or email bids. Credit cards aren’t necessary up front. Or support the effort without bidding. For more details, Call or text Roberta at 541-310-7413 or email director@pendletonarts.org.
PCA is also featuring The Art of the Gift Thursday-Dec. 31.
With patron safety in mind, Kathy Beck directed the transformation of the center’s East Oregonian Gallery into The Art of the Gift with seasonal favorites and work by new artists. Renee Sonnichsen’s Highway handbags, Erika Rier’s ceramics, Lucia Mondella’s jewelry and Sherry Bingaman’s textiles will join work by Marie Pratuch and Brian Purnell, made at PCA.
And there is new jewelry and wearable and functional art by Pendleton’s other local treasures.
“Some artists even made cool kits to try your hand at things like weaving and needle-felting,” Roberta said.
Call 541-310-7413 to make a shopping appointment. Up to four people total will be allowed in the space from a total of two households.
The 30-minute appointments include music for atmosphere. Call or text Roberta for more details.