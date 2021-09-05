The Nov. 1 deadline to opt out of the WA Cares Fund is fast approaching and it’s only now starting to dawn on legislators that there might be more to providing long-term insurance care than simply requiring it of everyone.
Though this program, approved in 2019, attempts to ease the strain on the overloaded Medicaid system and to prepare for the near doubling of the senior population predicted for 2040, at least some of several salient issues need to be addressed before implementation.
First, the state only created one opportunity to opt out of WA Cares. After Nov. 1, anyone who couldn’t find a qualified long-term care insurance policy is stuck paying a 0.58% payroll tax into the fund beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In the rush to act before the deadline, the overwhelming number of applicants pushed Washington private insurance companies to temporarily suspend sales of long-term care insurance policies. Just one unidentified company received 66,000 applications in the past two months, said Steve Valandra, a spokesperson for the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. This is a jaw-dropping leap from the 8,000 long-term care policies the same company gets in a year.
“I believed that the system could handle the number of people that were applying, so I was surprised when it didn’t happen,” said the program’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Ron Muzzall of Whidbey Island. “I’m disappointed that the insurance industry can’t handle the rush.”
How is it possible that no one thought to assess what requiring long-term care, private or not, would do to the relatively small long-term care insurance market? Of course, the system would crash when a dramatic increase in demand was imposed on a niche insurance market right before a critical deadline.
Third, the price of these policies alone denies lower income populations of even having a choice to opt out of the WA Cares Fund. KUOW reports that long-term care plans “can easily cost $1,000 a year or more.” And that’s if a person even qualifies for a plan. If an applicant has any pre-existing health conditions, they’re toast. But even for the poorer few that could score a policy, paying for an expensive private policy on a retiree’s fixed income is absolutely not feasible.
Fourth, should people stuck paying the payroll tax move out of state, they lose access to the fund they had no option but to pay into. If there is any change we hope to see implemented, it’s that this access becomes portable. Though it’s not much — those vested and eligible (having paid in for 10 years) can collect up to $36,500, an amount significantly lower than what is and will be needed (inflation exists) to pay for long-term care — any little bit helps.
Fifth, this fund relies on the assumption that a large majority of state residents will pay into the fund. Washington’s Employment Security Department estimates that as many as 310,000 people may apply for an exemption. The more people opt out of this fund, the less the program makes sense financially for the state which will have to make budget adjustments to keep the fund stable.
In the meantime, what does makes sense is to delay the start of the program so legislators can iron out the not-so-subtle wrinkles. Hitting the pause button also gives the insurance market and state residents more time to figure out a way forward.