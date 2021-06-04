Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that she’ll lift all capacity limits on restaurants, gyms, stadiums and other businesses and abolish mask requirements for even unvaccinated people in nearly all public settings when the state reaches 70% of its adults vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose.
That’s a target the state could reach by June 21 -- the first full day of summer, according to Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. An analysis of current daily vaccination rates by The Oregonian/OregonLive estimates the date as June 25. Allen said he expects it will be no later than June 30 in a worst-case scenario.
Fully reopening Oregon means “we will be able to return to the activities and traditions we have missed for more than a year,” Brown said during a live-streamed news conference. “Fourth of July barbecues. Eating popcorn and movie-theater day. Getting a beer after work at the local brewery with your friends.”
Brown continued: “Restaurants and bars will be able to welcome a full house. The Pendleton Round-Up? Yes, that, too.”
Although vaccinated and unvaccinated people won’t be required to wear masks in the vast majority of public settings, such as in grocery stores, the state will still follow federal guidance and mandate masks in airports, while on public transit and in health-care settings.
The governor and public health officials are still trying to decide whether students will be required to wear masks in K-12 schools during summer school or when the academic year starts up for five days a week of in-person instruction in the fall.
Children under 12 are still too young to be vaccinated. Some experts estimate the federal government might grant authorization for first shots of this group as early as September.
The governor said she also will lift all physical distancing requirements statewide -- although, again, it’s unclear if special rules will remain in place for schools.
“At the state level, we will be shifting our focus from an emergency response to pandemic recovery,” Brown said. “ ... We are able to reopen like this because of the efficacy of the vaccines.”
As of Thursday, 66.2% of adults in Oregon had received at least one dose -- leaving 127,308 more people who must receive their first shots before the state reaches 70% and Brown lifts restrictions.
But even when the state reaches that threshold, a significant number of Oregonians still won’t be fully protected against the coronavirus. Approximately 66% of adults partially vaccinated translates to 54% of residents 16 and older fully vaccinated. And when all ages of the general population are taken into account, only about 44% are fully vaccinated.
Brown said efforts to increase vaccination rates won’t end when she lifts restrictions.
She and public health officials also are urging unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people to still wear masks.
“This has really become a tale of two pandemics,” Brown said. “If you are vaccinated, then you’re protected and you can carry on safely without wearing a mask and social distancing. However, if you are not vaccinated, this virus still poses a very real threat.”
Case in point, only 18 of the 346 COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in the St. Charles Hospital system in central Oregon since March had been vaccinated -- meaning 95% of coronavirus patients were unvaccinated, said Dr. Louis D’Avignon, a pulmonary critical care doctor. Only one of the 98 COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system has been of a vaccinated person, he said.
“This is essentially a preventable disease for almost everyone,” D’Avignon said. “We don’t need to keep seeing this happen over and over again in our ICUs.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said he believes when the state reaches 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, the state will enjoy “significant protection” from the virus.
But some experts have warned that pockets of the nation that remain largely unvaccinated will be at significant risk of continuing outbreaks.
In Umatilla and Malheur counties, only 28% of their general populations, which includes all age groups, are partially vaccinated and 24% to 25% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those are among the lowest immunization rates in Oregon. Those counties also have lower vaccination rates than the worst performing state in the nation, Mississippi.
On top of that, few of these rural Oregon residents are still getting vaccinated. Rates are climbing 1% or less each week.
When asked in an interview Friday why the state is planning to remove mask requirements and most other COVID-19 restrictions for the entire state in the few weeks -- even though rural parts of the state lag far behind -- Allen, the Oregon Health Authority director, said the move makes sense for several reasons.
When asked in an interview Friday why the state is planning to remove mask requirements and most other COVID-19 restrictions for the entire state in the few weeks -- even though rural parts of the state lag far behind -- Allen, the Oregon Health Authority director, said the move makes sense for several reasons.
“I think the other piece that the governor and we are responding to is ... these very same counties have been extremely aggressive in asserting that they think they have a legal right to manage their own destiny,” Allen said.
He added: “People’s patience for anything anywhere is just getting thinner by the minute.”