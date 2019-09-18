It’s ironic that letter writers Bob Freeman and Jane Samples, both members of the “Greatest Generation,” the generation that fought so valiantly for liberty and freedom, are now misguided propagandist for the anti-gun lobby, an organization that seemingly want to destroy freedom and liberty.
Mr. Freeman opines that America is “gun happy.” Because Americans treasure the Second Amendment, it might be appropriate to say that they’re “Second Amendment happy.”
Mr. Freeman says, correctly, that there were no mass shootings in the 1940s.
In the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s there was truly an “easy availability” of guns. Millions of military surplus rifles and handguns were for sale and they could be purchased through the mail! There were no restrictions, background checks, waiting periods, etc. The big department stores like Sears, J.C. Penny and Montgomery Ward had gun departments. You could buy an M1 carbine, a World War II “assault rifle” with a high-capacity magazine for $20.
Despite the easy availability of guns back then, with virtually zero restrictions, there were no mass shootings or school shootings. Such things were unthinkable in the ’40s and ’50s. “Gun violence,” likewise, was a nonissue.
Clearly, a thinking person would conclude that some dynamic(s), besides firearms, is responsible for these current mass shootings.
Ms. Samples and Mr. Freeman claims that the NRA is buying politicians. No, the billionaire-financed anti-gun lobby is purchasing Democratic Party politicians and media talking heads.
Ms. Samples has a “vague” recollection of the NRA in the 1940s. Actually, the NRA trained hundreds of thousands of military personnel in World War II.
It’s fascinating that the NRA also orchestrated a campaign the shipped thousands of donated, privately owned American firearms to help arm the people of England in World War II. The British Army had lost its small arms during the evacuation at Dunkirk. Most of England’s citizens had no firearms. And Hitler was poised to launch a land invasion of Great Britain. The British asked America to “send us anything that will shoot.” The NRA answered the call.
It’s beyond tragic that anti-gun extremists ignore the harsh lessons of history, dismiss the murder of millions of unarmed, defenseless people and continue their despicable campaign to totally disarm the American people.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton