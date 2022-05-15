Verna Muriel (Schnetzky) Foley-Linklater
May 22, 1936 — December 15, 2021
Verna Muriel (Schnetzky) Foley-Linklater, (85), was called home to the Lord on December 15, 2021, after a stay at Booker Rest Home in Dayton. Verna was a long-time resident of Starbuck, WA where she was active in her community. Verna was born May 22, 1936, in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Ruth and Vernon Schnetzky. Verna is survived by a younger brother, Vance Schnetzky.
She graduated from Chadron Prep in Chadron, Nebraska. She contracted polio her junior year of high school and during that time became interested in painting. Even though she was talented with acrylics and watercolor, her favorite medium was oil painting. She was well known for painting animal portraits, people, old buildings, and landscapes. When Verna lived in Coulee City, WA she was a member of the Highlighters Art Club. She loved to encourage children in their love for art and taught art classes in local elementary schools. Along with art, Verna was a real estate agent for quite some time. She retired as a Fish Counter for the State of WA on the Little Goose Dam outside of Starbuck. Verna never let life slow her down. She enjoyed walking nearly daily, traveling, visiting friends, side-saddle horseback riding, dancing, hunting, fishing and raising Schipperke dogs.
Verna’s dedicated life partner and husband is Darcy Linklater of Starbuck, WA. During their 20 plus years together they built and ran Darver Tackle Shop and Rentals in Starbuck. Verna enjoyed talking with the many locals and tourists that would come to the area to enjoy the great outdoors and fishing opportunities. Verna made so many lovely friends during her time in Starbuck.
Verna is survived by her loving husband, Darcy Linklater (Starbuck); and her children, Danny Sanderlin, Jr. (Pomeroy, WA), Vanessa Colerick (Corvalis, OR) and Donny Foley (Waitsburg). She has four grandchildren: Dawn (Sanderlin) Ipsen, Mark Sanderlin, Kourtney Foley, and Daniel Foley. She has three great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Madelyn Ipsen and Riley Sanderlin. Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Schnetzky of Ephrata, WA, and Vernon Schnetzky of South Dakota. We find peace that her mind and body are whole and perfect again dancing with the Lord and watching over all of us.
A graveside service will be held on her birthday on May 22, at 1pm in Prescott at the Ivy Cemetery. Potluck to follow at the Prescott Lyons Club. Memorial donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice.