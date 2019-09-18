The tree-lined streets of Walla Walla are a critical part of this city’s intrinsic charm and beauty. Beyond the 7,052 trees (somebody counted) that line the streets, another 6,000 or so help engulf the city in greenery.
We owe a debt to Walla Wallans of the past who had the foresight to plant and care for this gorgeous urban forest. And we, as a community, must pay it forward by properly maintaining trees.
Given that, we believe the City Council took a step in the right direction last week in agreeing to fund a full-time arborist and spend money for specialized equipment and occasional work by contractors to maintain the many tall and aging trees, including street trees that are now supposed to be the responsibility of abutting homeowners.
But we also agree — strongly agree — with Council member Jerry Cummins that funding tree care from the city’s stormwater utility fund is mistake.
Our objection is philosophical. The stormwater fund is set up as an “enterprise fund,” which means the money can legally only be used for the intended purpose. The stormwater utility fund — like other “enterprise funds” such as water fund, wastewater fund, sanitation fund and ambulance fund — have been treated as sacrosanct by City Councils of the past. That should continue today.
Yet, the Council — by a 6-1 vote with Cummins dissenting — tweaked the law so tree maintenance will be included as a use for the stormwater utility fund. It is certainly legal, but it feels as if the intent of the law is being circumvented. It also opens the door for dubious use of enterprise funds.
Again, we have zero problem with funding tree maintenance, including street tree maintenance. The sad fact is that many homeowners don’t do a particularly good job with their trees. Proper maintenance benefits the entire community.
The estimate from City Hall was that $153,896 would be transferred from the stormwater utility fund into to the general fund and then allocated to the Parks and Recreation Department to care for the trees in 2020. In the scope of the city’s annual general fund budget, that’s not a huge amount of money. And that’s why city officials said the money taken from the stormwater utility fund won’t require boosting the stormwater rate, which average $12.60 a month for homeowners, next year.
But as the stormwater utility fund is tapped for tree work and stormwater costs rise, its reserves will vanish. The rate will have to increase to keep up.
As a matter of principle, the stormwater utility fund should not be contorted to include trees. It should be used only for its original intent. This enterprise fund, like all enterprise funds, must remain untouchable.
When money is gleaned from enterprise funds to cover general fund expenses, while it might be done in a legal way, it feels like government sleight of hand aimed at cloaking increases in spending and fees.