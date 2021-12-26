Salma Anguiano is in good company.
Only 152 of about 3,000 applicants worldwide were accepted into the prestigious Schwarzman Scholars program this year. These select few come from 33 countries and 107 universities — of those, 60 recipients are Americans and two are Whitties.
Anguiano, a Hermiston High School alum and senior at Whitman majoring in politics and Chinese, and Daniel Charlton, a 2018 Whitman graduate, will join a one-year, fully funded master’s program in global affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.
“After coming back from the study abroad program, I knew my future was in China,” said Anguiano, a former Public Policy and International Affairs Fellow and Truman Scholar nominee who spent the summer of 2019 in China through Whitman’s Crossroads Program.
Currently serving as the Associated Students of Whitman College president, Anguiano was in New York City for a Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America career institute when she first learned about the scholarship.
“I immediately knew I wanted to apply. I was especially excited that it’s a fully funded program. Being a first-generation student from a low-income family, I’ve always sought out these opportunities.”
The daughter of immigrants, Anguiano’s experiences and those of her family and friends in Hermiston have inspired her to push for better conditions and opportunities for her community.
Last year, she launched a personal project, Protegiendo Nuestras Raices (Protecting Our Roots), which advocates for fair compensation and protection for undocumented workers.
She is now working on a senior thesis for her politics major, which will focus on conditions for migrant and undocumented workers on a global scale, as well as the role personal narratives can play in shaping how these communities are perceived.
“Salma is driven by justice, sees from several sets of eyes, brings that perspective to policy debates and speaks truth to power,” said Keith Raether, director of Whitman’s Office of Fellowships and Grants.
The opportunity to hear diverse perspectives and learn from others was key to Anguiano’s interest in the Schwarzman Scholars program.
“We’ll have a cohort made up of students from all over the world, and I think that being in the classroom with students that come from different places and different experiences, is probably going to be the most valuable aspect for me.”
To be considered for the Schwarzman Scholars program, applicants submitted a resume demonstrating their leadership abilities and academic aptitude, along with two essays and three letters of recommendation. Finalists were interviewed by a panel that included CEOs, government officials, university presidents and nonprofit executives. To prepare for that final step, Anguiano went through mock interviews with a panel of Whitman faculty, whom she credits for her successful Schwarzman interview.
Whitman President Kathleen Murray expressed her pride in the accomplishments of students like Anguiano and Charlton, who each also earned a Garrett Sherwood Scholarship to study at Whitman.
“The fact that we have two recipients in one year for such a competitive program is a significant honor for Whitman and for our local community. Salma and Daniel epitomize many of the attributes that set Whitties apart — drive, talent and a genuine desire to make the world a more equitable place. I applaud their accomplishments thus far and foresee important and meaningful work ahead for each of them.”