When COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. from China a little more than two years ago, it set off a tsunami of uncertainty among the 328 million Americans, none of whom had ever been through anything like it.
Researchers scrambled to understand the strange new virus even as it infected vast swaths of the population. While many cases were mild — or even presented no symptoms at all — others were fatal.
In the midst of this crisis, farmers, ranchers, processors and farmworkers were all called upon to feed the nation.
By any measure, it was not easy. The ever-changing regulatory landscape made what was already a difficult job even tougher.
In the end, U.S. agriculture performed spectacularly. Fears of food shortages disappeared, and food boxes and government benefits were increased so no American had to worry about eating.
All of this happened against a backdrop of record unemployment, workplace upheaval for those who still had a job and, above all else, uncertainty as advice, directives and regulations changed, sometimes from day to day.
Even after vaccines were found to be effective and widely available, suspicions remained and some people refused the life preserver. This was their right, but it also diminished a means of stemming the tide of COVID.
Some critics say the government — and private employers such as farmers and processors — didn’t do enough to protect employees. With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, they say they should have been provided with more masks, plastic dividers and other tools.
Some critics have faulted agencies such as OSHA for not being aggressive enough, while others said they were too aggressive.
In a time when facts were few and fears were many, these agencies were doing their best.
In 2020, the Oregon Farmworker COVID-19 Study interviewed upward of 300 farmworkers. They said that even in the early months of the pandemic 77% of their co-workers wore masks all of the time and 68% said they or their foreman had received training on avoiding COVID.
In much of Oregon, the pandemic was not an isolated incident. Wildfires destroyed the homes of many farmworkers, often forcing them to temporarily live in close proximity to one another, even while they continued to work on the farms.
But for the most part, they and others were able to protect themselves and to harvest the crops that fed the nation.
This should be a point of pride for them and the many others who overcame hardship during the past two years to keep the economy moving.
They also deserve a sincere “thank you” from all of us for jobs well done.