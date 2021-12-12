It is not news to anyone that affordable and workforce housing is in a crisis in America. Closer to home, in Walla Walla County, we are dealing with unprecedented housing cost. Median home prices increased over 70% since 2014, states the Port of Walla Walla. This 2014 increase led to an average price of $397,000, according to Coldwell Banker. In comparison, the Port of Walla Walla found that annual wages only increased 4.8% in 2020 to an average annual wage of $48,425.
If those numbers do not frighten you, they should. We can no longer waste time studying and talking about the problem, we all know exactly what the issues are. We must act now and act fast.
The missing middle
In order for our region to thrive, we must prioritize the security of affordable housing for the diverse types of buyers and renters who often fall within what is called the missing middle — our neighbors whose monthly income exceeds maximums to qualify for any type of relief programs but nowhere near enough to afford today’s excessive market prices. These include hardworking and dedicated educators, healthcare workers, small business owners, first responders, retirees, the disabled, manufacturing and skilled trade laborers.
What type of a community will we become when all of our workforce and seniors are priced out of the place they call home? Businesses are dealing with the inability to hire much needed workers, with potential employees turning down jobs because they cannot afford to live here.
In College Place, we have committed ourselves to working towards a solution. This includes active participation by the City Council, the Planning Commission, the Economic Development Commission and City Administration. For well over a year now we have been working towards making policy changes to jump start the encouragement of affordable and smart housing development. This includes changing codes to allow for density and multi-family buildings, improvements to streets, water systems, and considering fees. This also means having serious discussions with landowners and developers regarding the need for both family and single person households’ units that are attainable.
Protecting what we have
While new development is certainly needed, it is my firm belief that we must first protect and preserve the housing stock that already exist. Last month, the College Place City Council took a brave step and approved the protection of manufactured housing communities, which are a significant source of affordable housing.
A primary protection is to keep land that is currently zoned for manufactured housing from disappearing and preventing manufactured home owners from being forced out. Also in place are requirements for the landowners to provide adequate warning and to inform residents prior to attempting to sell the property. This gives residents time and options. But most importantly, we have done everything we can legally do for vulnerable seniors — most who are on fixed incomes — from being displaced and homeless. This makes College Place one of the first cities in eastern Washington to take such significant steps towards housing affordability.
Growth complexities
The need for more housing comes with many complexities, including how to expand Urban Growth Areas, which dictates the extensions of city development. There are landowners (some may no longer even live in the state) who must be willing to sell land to developers at fair market prices. Sadly, in some cases, land is overpriced and perhaps held hostage while owners wait on the day the wine and tourism industries come knocking and are willing to over pay.
There is, of course, also a need to attract developers who are willing to build smaller and affordable units instead of oversized, overpriced houses which may net them maximum potential profits.
In College Place, we have a handful of wonderful local developers who are contributing greatly to the future of the city’s affordable housing by acquiring small swatches of land to build cottage housing, smaller housing communities and multi-family housing such as duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and apartments. Furthermore, we are working with larger housing developers to design multifaceted communities that will integrate diverse housing types, sizes, and pricing so that people and families of all sizes and income levels can have opportunities for a safe and affordable home.
However, lack of housing hurts us in a whole other way that is often left unnoticed.
The Port of Walla Walla, the City of Walla Walla, and the City of College Place are constantly attempting to attract businesses to come to our region, for both good paying jobs and shopping and entertainment. Be it retail, manufacturing or tech corporations, they all require that we be able to show that we can support their workforce and sales needs.
This is why Tri-Cities gets all those great stores and restaurants and why businesses are more interested in going along the Highway 12 corridor. Tri-Cities is building residential housing almost non-stop which in turn signals to businesses looking for a place to go that there will be people living there who will meet their workforce needs and/or frequent their business.
If we here in the Walla Walla Valley do not step up, we may see a day when we become obsolete as a community and end up being nothing more than a tourist spot.
As an elected official, I call upon my fellow trusted city and county leaders, landowners, developers and community organizations in the Walla Walla Valley region to unite, collaborate and deliver on smart and sound housing solutions.
I am confident that when we all work towards the shared singular goal of ensuring this basic human right of having a place to call home, we will be the epitome of an American success story, as well as a bold example of what resiliency looks like when communities of people work together for the betterment of them all.