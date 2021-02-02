Walla Walla well positioned to fare well as a tourist destination

By almost any measure, 2020 posed an incredible combination of global health, social, political, economic and other challenges unseen in my lifetime.
And Walla Walla, which is often insulated or at least a step or two removed from the immediate effects of larger national and global issues, was no exception. As much as all of us would have liked these challenges to disappear on Jan. 1, many of them remain with us for the foreseeable future, and some are likely to be with us forever to some degree.
But there is hope, a reason for optimism, and a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. And despite the challenges of 2020 and their carryover into 2021, I am proud of our community’s response and reaction to them, and specifically, the work that Visit Walla Walla has produced over the last 10 months that have tourism poised to lead our valley’s economic recovery efforts.
Among the many accomplishments that Visit Walla Walla achieved in 2020, some notable highlights include:
Conceiving and launching the Peace of Mind Pledge
- , which provided reassurance to visitors that our community was taking their health and safety — not to mention our own well-being — seriously. This initiative even caught the attention of Conde Nast Traveler, which featured the Peace of Mind Pledge in their October safe travel issue.
- Leading the effort to “get out the vote” and promote Walla Walla’s position as a finalist for
- in the USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Due in large part to the efforts of Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine, the Walla Walla Valley took home top honors in the category for 2020.
- Increasing coalescence between Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine, first through shared common administrative functions and ultimately through joint leadership under executive director Robert Hansen.
- Continuation of a strong proactive public relations effort, which in 2020 generated almost $4 million worth of media coverage including feature stories in Sunset Magazine, Food & Wine, Conde Nast Traveler and many other regional, national, and even international media outlets.
- Development of a Diversity & Inclusion Committee, which took on the initial task of redefining Visit Walla Walla’s mission, vision, and values, and will continue to focus on identifying opportunities to incorporate diversity and inclusion into operations.
Visit Walla Walla is more than just a tourism and destination marketing organization. It is a driver of critical economic development for Walla Walla, using leisure, business and group visitation as a catalyst for growth.
While other organizations might claim tourism as part of their strategy or a byproduct of their efforts, only Visit Walla Walla focuses exclusively on a mission of “marketing and promoting a diverse tourism economy that is safe, welcoming, memorable, and beneficial for all who are here to live, work, or visit.”
And while in recent years with a strong economy it has been easy for many locals to take these visitors for granted, or for some to even resent their presence from time to time, their absence serves as a painful but important reminder of the many valuable contributions they make.
As we look toward recovery in 2021 and beyond, Visit Walla Walla is committed to utilizing tourism as a means to spearhead and expedite the process of returning to “normal.” I am confident that the groundwork the organization has laid over the past many years, our efforts over the last 10 months specifically, and the enduring qualities and attributes of our community will help Walla Walla fare much better than many other destinations faced with similar challenges.