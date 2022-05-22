The Walla Walla Valley is viewed as a great place to retire. Yet rapidly rising housing costs are increasingly affecting seniors in our region, especially seniors who are living on fixed incomes.
Across the country, the homeownership rate amongst seniors is declining (ubne.ws/3sHE2WI) and seniors are becoming more likely to be single renters and often have lower incomes, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
They carry more debt than ever before (ubne.ws/3sHE2WI). Indeed, the number of senior households in the United States that are severely housing cost burdened has climbed steadily over the past decade (ubne.ws/39x0g77).
And for seniors, the “likelihood of being cost burdened increases with age” (ubne.ws/3sHE2WI).
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a home is affordable when housing costs do not exceed 30% of a household’s pre-tax income. Households that pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs are considered cost-burdened; those that pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs are considered severely cost-burdened.
Additionally, between 2007 and 2017, the share of the homeless population who are seniors nearly doubled, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Housing unaffordability and insecurity and homelessness can be more severe for seniors because they are more likely to have disabilities and health issues, and lower-income seniors tend to have more disabilities than higher-income seniors (ubne.ws/3sHE2WI).
We interviewed a number of senior renters in the Walla Walla Valley whose housing costs are increasingly unaffordable. Over the coming weeks, we will share individual stories of senior renters that reveal the increasing insecurity that many seniors in our region are facing.
Carla (not her real name) has been a resident of Walla Walla for decades, and she raised her child here as a single parent. She has always been employed in good jobs and has a very strong support network here. Some would call her a “pillar of the community.”
She retired from full-time employment at age 68. Carla’s house for 30 years was older and was becoming a maintenance chore, so Carla wanted to do the responsible thing and get into a rental property that did not require her money and time to restore.
In 2017, she sold her house, bought a nice car with cash, and paid off her debts. After the sale of the house, she had a little money left over because of a very part-time job that she could do from home.
Carla chose her current residence because it was high-quality, comfortable, safe and was located in a small rental complex. Carla took the first unit that was available, which turned out to be a three-bedroom unit that was fully handicap-accessible. She pays rent, water, sewer, garbage, gas and electricity. Thankfully, the apartment is well-built and energy-efficient.
Since 2017, Carla’s rent has gone up 40%, and last year’s rental “hike” was almost 20% over the previous year’s rent. She was devastated by last year’s rent increase. She thought she might have to move, because her Social Security income can’t keep up with large rent increases.
Carla said she had to “come clean with her family,” after she thought she had been in control of her adult life. She called her son and was “beside herself,” and her sister eventually helped her pay the amount of the rent increase.
Nevertheless, each year when her lease is renewed, Carla is “terribly worried” that she will not be able to stay in her apartment. She is worried that she will continue to be dependent on her family and have her independence taken away. As a child, Carla was known as the “productive one of the family,” but now she has to rely on her younger sister, who saw her as a mentor in their early years.
Carla’s most recent rent increase triggered anxiety and acute depression. She has found herself having difficulty socializing and doesn’t go to friends’ houses anymore. They come to her. Even though she was fortunate to find a therapist right away, this rental crisis has left her “with a constant pit in (her) stomach.”
Carla has searched a great deal for other apartments, and is on wait lists for senior rental housing, including several that are for people who have low incomes. Due to last year’s rent increase, she reactivated her application to one apartment complex that is for seniors and has a rent that she can afford. At one housing complex, her son had to co-sign for her application to be accepted because she had outstanding student loan debt.
•••
If you cannot make rent payments due to economic hardship, you may be eligible for rental payment assistance to help you stay in your home. If you live in Columbia or Walla Walla counties, contact Blue Mountain Action Council at 509-529-4980 to find out if you qualify.