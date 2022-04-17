Are there two electorates in Walla Walla? From the looks of voter turn-outs, as tracked by Walla Walla Trends, it would seem so.
One shows up for presidential elections. Recent votes reveal a high turn out — 80% of eligible voters cast a ballot in 2016 while 85% did in 2020.
The rate has increased over the past 25 years. Turn out in the 1996 November election was 69%. As of 2020, turn out in Walla Walla County was slightly higher than the state average, a reversal from 25 years ago.
The other — for local elections — doesn’t show up. Glance at the bottom pair of lines. These reflect turn out in the odd-year November elections. For the most current year, 2021, turn out was almost 45%. Twenty-five years ago, turn out for local elections was a bit better, at 51%.
The middle set of lines track turn out in even, non-presidential elections. They reveal that turn out has moved up dramatically over the past quarter century.
Why might there be such a yawning gap — currently 40 percentage points — between presidential and local elections? The easy takeaway is that the latter don’t rouse enough interest, or perhaps passion, to move people to return their mail-in ballots.
Why might that be the case? One might be inertia. Many voters may think that the local government is doing a reasonably good job and are consequently at peace with the status quo.
Another might be that the differences taken by candidates on local issues are not that well communicated by campaigns.
Perhaps it could be a coverage issue: Local newspapers have traditionally brought local news yet now enjoy fewer readers for their reporting efforts.
Or it might be that current residents simply don’t care as much about local affairs as they did 25 years ago.
The last idea is hard to accept.
To this observer, Walla Walla appears to be highly engaged community. Nonprofits proliferate. A strong community foundation anchors philanthropy. Other foundations contribute the well-being of the community. A collective action organization organizes thorough and thought-provoking studies of key issues.
And viewership of Walla Walla Trends is, on a per-capita basis, the highest among all the sites that our Institute at Eastern Washington University maintains.
Note that the turn out percentages tracked by this indicator understate the turn out of potential voters. That’s because the denominator in turn out is registered voters.
To arrive at the size of potential voters, we need to consider voter registration. It is captured in a sister indicator, “The Share of the Population Eligible to Vote Who Are Registered Voters.”
This is a ratio with a denominator that consists of the adult population (18 and older), net of incarcerated felons and non-citizens. The Trends indicator strips out the Washington State Penitentiary population, since those numbers count in official population totals and, at over 5% in 2020, are large enough to influence the arithmetic of the ratio calculation here.
We don’t know for sure the number of non-citizens, so no attempt is made to reduce the base further. For 2020, the share of the eligible adults who are registered to vote was 80%.
As a consequence, the ratio of votes cast to the total number of votes that potentially could be cast is the product of the two ratios.
In this case, it yields a 2020 percentage of 68%. About one third of the eligible electorate did not vote in the recent presidential election, which represented the highest turn out in recent history.
Applying the same arithmetic to the November 2021 election yields a much lower number: about 36% of potential voters voted.
Nearly 200 years ago, a French aristocrat and one we would call today a political scientist, Alexis de Tocqueville, journeyed at length throughout the young United States with a keen eye and sharp pen.
Among his many observations, he noted how engaged New England townships were in addressing their local issues. About 20 years ago, a writer likely not too far from those townships, Professor Robert Putnam of Harvard University, chronicled the decline of civic engagement in the nation in his book “Bowling Alone.”
In Walla Walla, and for that matter all the communities in Washington we follow, de Tocqueville’s descriptions seem paradoxically accurate at the national, but not at the townships level. There, Putnam seems more accurate, at least for civic engagement defined by local elections.
Readers might propose their own reasons why local elections don’t matter as much as in an earlier generation. The consequences of flagging voter turn out should be clear: Elected officials and local ballot issues don’t have as much of an endorsement as they, and likely Walla Walla voters, would like.