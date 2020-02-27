Nuclear weapons and climate change are the two most important issues of our time. They threaten all life on our planet. Most of the omnicide warnings are about climate disasters, but we must also be aware of the catastrophic ramifications of nuclear weapons.
Not only their use but their testing endangers us greatly. Nuclear war would have a dreadful impact on our earth, our waters, our food chain; would cause severe climate abuse and devastating natural calamities; and would kill many millions of people.
Alarmingly, we are engaged in a new arms race. President Obama, who had campaigned for “a nuclear-free world,” authorized $1 trillion in 2016 to modernize our nuclear arsenals. His successor has significantly increased that sum and has begun the process of modernization at a time when the U.S. has been withdrawing from existing treaties and other nuclear powers are threatening one another.
This frightening situation has been magnified by the fact that the United States has just deployed a new nuclear weapon for the first time since the Cold War: a submarine armed with a Trident nuclear warhead that has about one-third of the explosive power of the bomb we dropped on Hiroshima.
Experts claim that this new weapon is more “usable” and guarantees a “prompt” and “assured” delivery. Its existence lowers the nuclear threshold and heightens the risk of nuclear war.
Aug. 6 and 9, 2020, will mark the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
As of 1950, an estimated 340,000 had died as a result of these two atomic blasts. Two days after the U.S. dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, Albert Camus wrote in his newspaper, Combat: “Our technological civilization has just reached its greatest level of savagery.” Our standard nuclear weapons today, however, are multiple times more powerful than those used in 1945. Like those unleashed earlier, they too are designed to destroy cities and those who inhabit them.
Cities are now fighting back! In 2017, the Nobel Committee wisely awarded its Peace Prize to ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, “for work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons” and for “ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.” Based in Geneva, ICAN is a coalition of disarmament activists in non-governmental organizations in roughly 100 countries that has campaigned for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (also called the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty) which 122 countries (two-thirds of UN members) adopted at the UN in July 2017.
Although all nine nuclear powers (North Korea, United States, China, Russia, France, England, Israel, Pakistan, India) — who possess roughly 14,000 nuclear weapons — boycotted the vote and denounced the ban, the treaty will become international law as soon as 50 countries ratify it.
It will forbid all countries that sign it from making, using and stockpiling nuclear weapons. So far, 80 governments have signed and 35 have ratified this treaty, which puts nuclear weapons on the same legal footing as chemical and biological weapons, that is, officially prohibited by international law.
It would also stigmatize the possession of nuclear weapons and shame publicly the nine rogue nations who threaten all of us and all life on our planet.
Roughly 200 cities, states and towns, 37 of them in the U.S., have taken the ICAN Cities Appeal and have called on their governments to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The text of the appeal reads as follows: “Our city/town is deeply concerned about the grave threat that nuclear weapons pose to communities throughout the world. We firmly believe that our residents have the right to live in a world free from this threat.
Any use of nuclear weapons, whether deliberate or accidental, would have catastrophic, far-reaching and long-lasting consequences for people and the environment. Therefore, we support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and call on our government to join it.”
A copy of this appeal signed by the mayor or administrator of the local government should be sent in an email to info@icanw.org and to a relevant official of one’s national government.
Additionally, each city or town must take steps to ensure that funds administered by that city or town are not invested in companies involved in the production and maintenance of nuclear weapons.
Let’s not bank on the bomb. Choosing to exclude producers of nuclear weapons from portfolios sends a clear message that such activities are unacceptable. Under pressure, General Electric has moved completely out of the nuclear weapons business, and Lockheed Martin and Orbital ATK have ceased producing cluster munitions.
Let’s get to work to make Walla Walla the first city in the state of Washington to take the ICAN Cities Appeal.
I will encourage our City Council to join Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Sydney, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, Amherst, Ithaca, Anchorage and so many other cities here in the U.S. and across the globe in taking the ICAN Cities Appeal.
Let’s make every effort to do away with nuclear weapons before they do away with us.