With apologies to Jonathan Swift, I would like to offer a modest proposal for consideration by the boards of directors of Visit Walla Walla, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Wine Alliance and the Chamber of Commerce.
I think all four organizations should be combined into one. Why?
To reduce operating expenses, to make more money available for out-of-area marketing and to plan and support events and festivals, to provide more focused oversight of operations, and to reduce the need for and the cost of member dues.
I suspect that members of the boards of each organization will oppose my suggestion. They will want to protect their turf and may argue that their respective missions will be compromised if all four organizations are combined into one.
As for preservation of their turf: Yes, they will lose their current autonomy. That is unavoidable, but in no way is that a valid reason not to merge.
As for their respective missions being compromised, what I am proposing will still provide out-of-market area tourism advertising, planning and performance of downtown events, support and encouragement of the wine industry, and a voice for local businesses.
Hear me out.
But first a disclaimer. I am a member of the Walla Walla City Council, currently serving as mayor. I am not — and on this point I want to be very clear — authorized to speak for or on behalf of the Council or the city. Nor do I suggest or imply that by writing this piece I am doing so.
I write as a private citizen who happens to be on Council.
Being on Council has, however, provided me with a perspective that, I think, gives weight to my argument. In addition, while on Council I was for a time the city’s designated member to and chairman of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. (The statutory purpose of LTAC is to make recommendations to Council as to what organizations should receive lodging tax dollars. About $ 1 million per year — most of which go to Visit.)
Furthermore, I was, prior to being elected to Council, on the Chamber of Commerce Board and for one year was the chairman of the board. While chairman I met quarterly with the then executive director of the Chamber together with the board chairs and executive directors of Visit, the Downtown Foundation and the Wine Alliance.
Through these meetings I learned about the activities of these organizations, their budgets, and their fund raising woes. Other than Visit, the other three organizations get much of their operating funds from member dues. Which means that a lot of area businesses are being asked to pay dues to three different organizations.
Visit gets no money from member dues, yet its budget is larger — substantially so — than the budgets of the Chamber, the Wine Alliance and the Downtown Foundation.
I suspect that currently there are a lot of area businesses that need to cut their expenses. I suspect that one easy cut to make will be to stop paying dues to the Chamber, the Downtown Foundation and the Wine Alliance.
I suspect further that when the pandemic is behind us and we return to the new normal, there will still be need to cut or reduce expenses.
Membership dues may continue to be cut. Which means that the operating funds for the Chamber, the Downtown Foundation and the Wine Alliance may be reduced. Perhaps to such an extend as to threaten their continued existence.
Although Visit gets almost all of its money from LTAC and the Hotel/Motel Commission, it is not immune from the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis. The tourism industry is pretty much shut down. That means that lodging tax revenues are way down (and may continue way down for some time to come), which means that there will be less LTAC and Hotel/Motel Commission money. Most of which, remember, goes to Visit.
So how will combining the four organizations into one address the cash flow problem?
For starters, each organization has an executive director, a support staff, and rental expenses. Combining the four into one, with one executive director, will save the cost of three executive directors. I am not privy to what they are paid, but I suspect that the total salaries and benefits for three of them are in the range of $300,000 per year. This does not include salaries and benefits for support staff or rent.
We are talking here about some real money. Probably between $400,00 and $500,000 per year, including the executive directors. That money would not have to come from membership dues and/or could be used for more tourism promotions or events.
Yes, I know that if we combine the four into one, the support staff for the united one will have to be enlarged so that out-of-market tourism advertising, event and festival planning and operations, and business support services will continue on a needed and appropriate scale. But there will still be, I believe, a reduction in total staffing and operation costs of one unified organization, as opposed to four.
Another point to remember: The four current organizations have overlapping interests and purposes. All want local businesses to succeed and all, specifically Visit and the Wine Alliance, want tourist dollars to come to town and visitors to stay in local hotels, motels, and rentals. A coordinated campaign to achieve these goals would save money and avoid duplication of effort.
As for increased focus and oversight, an enlarged board (of volunteers — no added expense), with representatives from all four organizations, should be able to divide their oversight and areas of expertise such that what is provided will be no less than what is now achieved.
Moreover, and at least at the outset, I suggest that the board of the new organization be composed of an equal number of members from each of the four current organizations. Say five from each, for a total board membership of 20.
The five from each will, I am sure, bring to the new organization a sensitivity and support for what their prior organizations focused on.
What the new organization will or should be called I leave to the board members thereof. But I do not think it should continue to use the name of any of the current organizations. This should, albeit in a small way, lessen the concern or feeling about loss of turf or being swallowed by one of the four.
My fear is that when the coronavirus pandemic is over, there will not be enough money to fund all four organizations at the level they have had or need. Local businesses, those that survive, may not be able to pay membership dues to their organization(s).
And why should they? Does it really make sense to have four organizations, each with its own executive director, each with its own support staff, each with its own rented space, each with its own board of directors? A combined unitary organization with an enlarged and diverse board of directors, with one executive director, and with an appropriately sized staff, could, I think, focus on tourism, pay for out-of-market advertisements, plan and support downtown events, and represent and speak for local businesses, at considerably less cost than four separate organizations, with many overlapping goals and objectives.
My proposal should not be interpreted as a criticism of any of the four organizations referenced herein. They all have worked hard to be successful, to tell people about Walla Walla, to get people to visit Walla Walla, to shop and stay in Walla Walla.
I simply wonder why we need or should pay for four organizations, with overlapping goals and programs, when one could do all the above. The coronavirus has presented us with the need and opportunity to ask the question raised hereby and maybe to emerge from the pandemic with a new and improved model to bring tourism dollars to Walla Walla, to plan and support downtown events, and to support and speak for area businesses under one roof and for much less cost.
I think it is time for such a discussion.