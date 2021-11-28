Roundabouts have existed for over 100 years but have become much more popular in the last few decades. Federal, state and local transportation agencies across the U.S. have realized the benefits of choosing modern roundabouts over traditional traffic signals, and designs have continued to evolve, providing better safety, functionality and public acceptance.
Modern roundabouts are not appropriate in every situation, but they have become important elements of the transportation system. The Federal Highway Administration, Washington State Department of Transportation and many other transportation agencies promote roundabouts as safety enhancements — some even requiring analysis of roundabout feasibility when considering certain intersection improvements. The reasons for this are many:
Safety
Drivers may not realize how many serious crashes can occur at signalized intersections. Studies have shown intersections with roundabouts experience 37% fewer collisions than those with signals, along with 40% fewer pedestrian accidents, 75% fewer injuries and a 90% drop in fatal crashes. Yes, collisions still happen in roundabouts, but they are usually less severe due to the lower speeds and angled impacts resulting from traffic traveling in the same direction versus the higher speed and more direct collisions at traffic signals.
Roadways often require multiple lanes to accommodate heavy traffic volumes at a signal, forcing pedestrians to negotiate wide expanses of roadway when crossing. This increases pedestrian crossing time, and exposure to traffic. However, even with multi-lane roundabouts, pedestrians only have to focus on one direction of traffic at a time. The crossings are shorter, and pedestrians are usually given refuge areas to wait in relative safety for traffic to yield. For example, prior to the Plaza Way/9th Avenue roundabout, pedestrians had to cross five lanes of traffic — a distance of nearly 80’. With the new roundabout, that distance is reduced to roughly 50’ with a pedestrian refuge in between.
Some people, particularly those with visual impairments, have voiced safety concerns with roundabouts. The two most concerning arguments are not having a signal to reliably stop traffic and not being able to interpret the sounds made by traffic. These are certainly valid concerns. However, it’s important to remember that traffic signals do not guarantee driver compliance or attention. For any intersection to operate safely, drivers must take responsibility and yield to pedestrians at all crosswalks per state law (see RCW 46.61.235 “Crosswalks”). Pedestrian activated rapid flashing beacons can also be added to alert drivers of someone waiting to cross, which helps to enhance driver awareness. These beacons are more common in multi-lane roundabouts such as the new installation at state Route 125-Plaza Way-The Dalles Military Road.
Driver Engagement
A green light at a traffic signal is assumed to mean it is safe to proceed. Motorists may focus solely on the signal and be unaware of other vehicles or pedestrians around them. Roundabouts require motorists to be actively engaged in regards to both the operation of their vehicle and of those around them, which improves safety.
Increased Efficiency
A properly designed roundabout can move traffic with significantly less delay than would be encountered at a signalized intersection, as demonstrated by the new SR125-Plaza Way roundabout. According to WSDOT, recent IIHS studies of intersections in three states, including Washington, showed that roundabouts contributed to an 89% reduction in delays and a 56% reduction in vehicle stops.
Environmental
Vehicles stopping for red lights or stop signs, idling and starting again create harmful emissions. The more continual traffic flow and reduced delay of roundabouts reduces the amount of pollutants that are released into the air.
Aesthetics
Signalized intersections are frequently associated with stark, often expansive roadways. Roundabouts offer an opportunity to include landscaping or other decorative features, providing aesthetic enhancements to a community.
Cost and Maintenance
If adequate right of way is available, the initial cost of a roundabout may be lower than installing a traffic signal, which can be $250,000-$300,000 or more in some cases. However, if right of way needs to be purchased, the opposite may be true. While traffic signals may be less expensive initially, roundabouts eliminate the hardware, maintenance, and ongoing electricity costs required for a signal.
Public Opinion
It’s not uncommon for a proposed roundabout to generate public opposition. Navigating roundabouts is still relatively new to many people, so many drivers may not be familiar with how to properly use them. Others may envision worst-case scenarios such as a rash of collisions. However, studies have shown that public approval typically improves following a roundabout project — nearly doubling from about 1/3 in favor to almost 2/3 in favor of the roundabout one year after the project.
Research and real-world experience have shown roundabouts provide numerous benefits. They don’t fit every situation and aren’t a magic solution for some traffic issues, but they are an important tool for road designers to consider when addressing safety and traffic-flow concerns.