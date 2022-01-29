My younger brother, Kevin Fields, would have seemed like any other guy. Kevin was a general sales manager at a Mercedes dealership. He loved snowboarding, traveling, country music, fast cars and a good whiskey. Kevin was a great guy, funny, good looking and very kind. His favorite quote was “I’ll be you’re huckleberry.” Many saw Kevin as a man who had it all together.
But what many didn’t know is that Kevin’s drug of choice was Oxycontin (or Percocet). And the Oxycontin was pressed with fentanyl.
Pills laced with Fentanyl don’t care about appearances, one’s bank account, address, religion, favorite music or the people called family.
Fentanyl didn’t care about Kevin.
I know this not only as Kevin’s sister but as a medical professional. I have been a registered nurse since 2008 and now work as a doctor of nursing practice and the director of a medical unit at the Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, Ore.
Fentanyl is an opioid, and it is out on our streets. The drug is also referred to as M30s, Blue Mexis, Mexican Blues or “a happy time.” Most often it’s found in the form of pills pressed with fentanyl — this means the manufacturer used varying doses of different drugs to lace pills. These pills are referred to as being polysubstances. Unfortunately, proving fentanyl is the main problem with pressed pills can be a very difficult and lengthy process.
For context, fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.
The issue is, when people don’t have healthy coping abilities, they turn to any source, no matter how destructive, to help themselves. In fentanyl’s case, many people get the pills off the street to cope with pain. Readily available, these pills are odorless, tasteless, and they mimic the real pharmaceutical pain relievers.
My brother had this struggle. And it caught me by surprise because he never shared his struggle with me even though I see addiction every single day in my work. I know people are taking these pills to “help” themselves, to try and get by or numb themselves to whatever they are facing. I see people from all walks of life struggling with their addiction, so desperate to make ends meet, to play the hand that was dealt them.
It is a sad fact that resources meant to help with these addictions more often than not contribute to an endless cycle of chaos. Additionally, stigmas surrounding mental health issues and addiction create an even bigger gap between people and the help they need. Only making matters worse, medical professionals and first responders are overwhelmed with the amount of those suffering with opioid addictions.
There is an extreme need to support and get help to those suffering from addiction, rather than just pushing them through the system. Otherwise, they end up right back where they started.
Addicts, like Kevin, are not bad people. They are struggling like anyone else. Unfortunately, the drug-use coping mechanism they fall into is a devastating one. It isn’t always fentanyl. But for many, this drug is the most popular right now because it just so happens to be cheap and give a quick high.
Fentanyl overdose is a real issue and growing bigger by the minute. And unfortunately, fentanyl pill peddlers have one goal: to make money. Users are not their friends, and a user’s health and well-being are of no interest to dealers.
Kevin bought pills from a source he considered his friend. This could not be further from the truth. This “friend” fed my brother’s addiction.
My brother was afraid to admit he had a problem. I imagine what scared him most is he would then have to face the reality of his own destructive coping and the probability that he would suffer from withdrawals. This ultimately led to his overdose in August 2021.
The investigation into an overdose is often tedious and challenging at best. Not only are state labs limited in staff, but it also takes 16 weeks on average to get toxicology reports back. The analysis and results then impact the investigation and the determined cause of death. Frustratingly, being able to prove fentanyl as the primary cause of death is nearly impossible with pressed pills.
Though, with his death, his nightmare had ended for Kevin, his loss became our family’s nightmare. My reality. How could I ever be ready to say goodbye to Kevin? Once a shining star, his light was now forever gone.
I don’t want another person to get a call from the police to tell them a loved one has overdosed. Like me, it could be your sibling. Maybe it could be your parent, your child.
You don’t want this to catch you by surprise, trust me.
This is why we must do something to stop fentanyl from ravaging our communities. The goal is to become aware and ready. We must learn what to do during an opioid overdose. Above all, we need to hold these drug dealers accountable.
Please help spread fentanyl addiction awareness and protect the lives of our loved ones.