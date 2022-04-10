Along the two-lane highway leading southeast from Wallula is one of Walla Walla County’s most popular areas for recreation and nature study.
The speed limit for the Washington portion of this highway that winds through Wallula Gap is 60 mph, but with the speed limit rarely, if ever, enforced there, many vehicles travel at 70 mph (the speed limit for the straighter Oregon portion of U.S. Highway 730 is 55 mph).
We request that county commissioners and our state senator and representative ask the Washington Department of Transportation to give the Washington portion of Highway 730 a special designation (a recreational area?) and to reduce the speed limit to 45 mph.
The speed limit at Wallula Junction is 45 mph. Traveling southeast toward Oregon are the following places frequented by individuals and groups for recreation, photography, natural history, fishing and exercise:
1. A small pullout on the right used by fishermen as well as by scientists to study the best exposure of the fault along the Olympic-Wallowa lineament, which stretches northwest across Washington from northeastern Oregon to the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
2. A parking lot on the left by a sign with information on the natural and human history of this area. From here, two paths lead uphill to miles of biking and hiking trails with spectacular views in all directions.
3. A tiny, blind (because it is on the inside of a curve with cliffs in both directions) parking space at a Walla Walla County park featuring the Twin Sisters, sacred to Native Americans. A trail leads up to the buttes and sand dunes. This area is quite popular for picnics, field trips, hikers, nature lovers and families; children love to play in the dunes.
4. A parking shoulder on the right for rock climbers and hikers. This is the closest rock climbing area to Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities; on some weekends, dozens of vehicles are parked here. The cliffs for climbing are on the left, necessitating highway crossings by pedestrians.
5. On the right is the marina of the Walla Walla Yacht Club. Vehicles pull boat trailers to and from the launching ramp.
6. Just beyond the marina is one of the facilities of Northwest Grain Growers, which at certain times of the year has lots of truck traffic. Informal discussion with staff at Northwest Grain Growers indicates they have no objection to reducing the speed limit.
7. On the left, at the mouth of Spring Gulch, is a popular natural history stop because of an outcrop of Mazama ash from the eruption at Crater Lake 7,700 years ago as well as a native plant seedbed on the alluvial fan, a peregrine falcon nest and nests of white-throated swifts.
All of Wallula Gap, particularly the southeast side along Highway 730, is of particular value for Native American history and for winter habitat for mule deer and bighorn sheep. This is also the only nearby location for certain species of desert butterflies.
We urge the Washington State Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on U.S. Highway 730 to 45 mph for the for safety of those who play, study, exercise and work there.