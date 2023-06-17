Janice Vonada of Keller, Texas, places roses at the gate to the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity, where the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington live and pray on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Vonada, who would attend daily Mass at the monastery when she resided in Arlington in 2003, came to pray with other supporters of the sisters at a nearby park. "They're peaceful, loving women," said Vonada. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)