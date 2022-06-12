Hey, Walla Walla. The last two years have been a nightmare for all of us, yeah? I have learned so much from your stories about resiliency and strength and fighting for the things that matter in this world.
So here’s my own headline: I’m stepping down as senior editor, and here is why this is good news for me and for you.
First, I’m not leaving Walla Walla or the Union-Bulletin. I have more to do here, and like most of you, I’m in love with this vibrant valley. But I’m going to continue my work in a different role. Once a new editor is selected, you’ll find me on our Viewpoints pages, as opinion editor for the U-B.
The Walla Walla Valley has been blessed with outstanding editorial page editors, and I had the privilege of working with two of them: Rick Eskil and Mary Aparicio. Their successes laid the foundation I get to build upon, and I’m excited to advance their vision of analyzing the news of the day, giving voice to the U-B’s perspective on issues stirring in our communities and providing a trusted platform for residents to say what’s on their minds.
But par for the course, I’m going to do things my way. My mother would call this stubbornness, but I see it as pioneering. In addition to writing editorials, collaborating with a community editorial board and managing the Viewpoints pages, I will be our new editor’s right-hand woman and lead our team on special investigative projects.
Neat, right? I’m so excited! This new assignment means I get to do all the things I’m really good at: It means I get to return to writing — which is my passion. It allows me the time to mentor new reporters and it will mean I get to spend more time with my family, something always important to me but never more so than now as my oldest son graduates from Walla Walla High School and my youngest set, the twins, are ready to learn to drive.
The devastating pandemic, this political turmoil tearing apart our nation, our economic crisis, the recent — and ongoing — mass shootings in our country have all shown me that first and foremost, I need to be the best mom I know how and live the best life I can find. This new job puts my life back into proper focus.
Now, are you ready to hear why this is good news for you?
First, it means we’re prioritizing investigative news. Our readers have spoken, and we have listened — you want more stories, meaningful news coverage and information that is local, local, local. I am pleased to be able to steer some of those projects and be part of a team that will bring you more of what you want and need.
Toward that end, we will also be hiring another news reporter. As you know, newspapers are struggling as advertising declines, the cost of printing climbs and giant tech companies steal our audiences.
The U-B — with support from its parent company, The Seattle Times — has worked hard to maintain the largest newsroom staff for a community our size in the state. We have invested heavily in digital growth, which is the future of journalism. Now we’re investing in a reorganization of our newsroom, allowing us to further grow our staff and bring you more news coverage.
It has been an honor to lead this team through the pandemic years. Since I was named senior editor in 2020, the Union-Bulletin has accomplished many important things.
We have sprinted into the digital world, where the Pew Research Center says 86% of news consumers in the nation are looking for their alerts and updates, with our new website, our mobile app, our new single sign-on system for subscribers and a push to improve and expand our eEditions (the online versions of the printed newspaper). We even have a Saturday edition online now.
We have expanded our collaboration with sister newspaper, the Yakima Herald-Republic, reducing costs, strengthening our partnerships and ensuring the success of both newspapers.
And I am proud of the work our journalists have done. While enduring their own hardships, including fully remote work, they have continued to share your stories. They have written about coronavirus numbers and deaths, vaccinations and mandates, job losses and shuttered businesses.
They have written about school leaders trying to reimagine public schools from home, told the stories of health care workers struggling while everyone around them sickened and many died. They have also continued to attend (mostly virtually) school board meetings, city council workshops and court hearings, because life doesn’t stop just because we’re under attack from a monstrous virus.
And now the whole community is emerging strong. New businesses are opening, people are gathering in exciting new venues for concerts and more. We get to tell those stories too, because we’re still here. Like you, we made it. We survived, and we will continue forward.
I am grateful I get to be part of this next phase in the long history of the Union-Bulletin in the Walla Walla Valley.