U.S. Senator Patty Murray speaks at a press conference about Title X funding in Washington state at a Planned Parenthood office in Seattle Friday, April 8, 2022. Behind her are Kelsi Dodgion, a Title X patient who grew up in Vancouver, Washington, left; Jennifer M. Allen, CEO at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates; and Rebecca Gibron, acting CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky.