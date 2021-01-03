When I walked into the Union-Bulletin newsroom with enthusiasm dripping from my ears on Jan. 2, 1980, my first day of work, I figured I would be in Walla Walla about two years.
Wow, I called that wrong — by a lifetime.
And I am extremely glad I did. The U-B has been a great place to work and Walla Walla, a fantastic place to live.
It’s home.
Walla Walla will remain home, but I believe the time has come to leave the newsroom. I am retiring at the end of February.
I’ve had thousands of news stories, political columns, movie reviews and about 10,000 editorials published on the pages of the Union-Bulletin. Yet, I’ve really struggled writing this column, perhaps because it’s about me.
While I have enjoyed this job — 41 years total at the U-B, 32 as the editorial page editor — it is all-consuming. It’s like having homework daily.
I am always thinking about what to write about next and how to write it. Every fact has to be correct and every name spelled right. And I check it all, over and over again.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ve thrived on it.
But deciding to leave the U-B took a pandemic and a conversation in the checkout line at Harvest Foods/Loney’s/Fleenor’s. (That I trace this store’s name changes is proof Walla Walla is, indeed, home.)
I was standing in line behind Duane Lucas-Roberts, the retired CEO of the Walla Walla Clinic, in early March when he asked when I was going to retire.
“Not sure,” I said. “I still enjoy what I’m doing.”
“Well, when the time comes to call it a career,” he said as he pounded one fist to chest over his heart, “you feel it in here.”
Then the pandemic hit hard. We vacated the U-B newsroom over the past nine months — we all work from home now, temporarily — and the job’s joy and fulfillment diminished for me.
I thrive on the energy, banter and even the occasional tension of the newsroom. It’s what makes the homework well worth it.
As a reporter, I spent my time covering pretty much everything, starting with law enforcement and the Washington State Penitentiary in the early 1980s, when the inmates ran the prison.
It was always interesting. However, there were a few tense moments, some funny ones and, on good days, a little of both. (If you ever catch me in a check-out line, ask me about getting locked in a tiny cell for about an hour with two murderers.)
But my reporting passion has always been politics. The U-B used to send me to Olympia for a few weeks each year throughout the ‘80s during legislative sessions so I could cover our local lawmakers.
This passion got me promoted to editorial page editor. The publisher and the editor at the time, Chuck Cochrane and Rick Doyle, saw my potential as an editorial writer and offered me the job without me having to apply.
I have loved overseeing the editorial page for about a third of a century — yikes, that sounds like a long, long time. Yet, perhaps because it was so enjoyable, it feels like no time at all.
I like writing the daily editorial for all those years. I like coming up with the topics, researching and reporting on the issues, and then debating the stand we, as a newspaper, will take.
I see our editorial positions as centrist. Perhaps that’s because the editorial views we reach often come from compromise and a consensus. But to our more conservative readers, we are often seen as liberal, and to the liberal readers we appear conservative. I’ve had a few folks call us “flaming moderates.” I think that’s fair.
Many people have come and gone on the paper’s editorial board over the years, but nobody was tougher to debate than Cochrane, although Doyle is a close second (and, by the way, he was a tremendous boss who gave me the freedom to succeed). Those two challenged me intellectually day after day, year after year. It taught me how to fully look at all sides of issues and to not take debate — and disagreement — personally.
The hard edge I gained in the early years made me a better editorial writer (and political columnist).
And the thick skin I have developed over the years has prepared me well to deal with readers — some of whom were not always pleased with the stand we’ve taken.
I strongly believe, whatever your views, that it is critical to read and hear differing points of views. It gives you a well-rounded perspective and, if your stand is indeed solid, debate can provide fuel to make it stronger. If not, you might learn something in the course of the discussion.
While I still enjoy the mental gymnastics of a good debate, I concede that the growing incivility of recent years has worn thin on me (as has the constant homework).
It’s made this job a lot tougher than it needs to be, and — far worse — I’ve seen it take a toll on this nation.
I went into newspapers because, as a kid, I became addicted to news and newspapers. Over time I came to staunchly believe that the free exchange of ideas and the importance of reporting the truth are critical to a strong democracy.
This pushed me to get a journalism degree at Western Washington University and, at 23, to start work at the Union-Bulletin a few days after graduation.
After more than four decades, that idealism and my enthusiasm has not yet been knocked out of my head.
When I leave the newsroom (or more likely my home office) I will feel grateful for having been a newsman — or, as I like to call myself, an ink-stained wretch — who has been able to help chronicle this Valley’s daily history.
I will miss this job, mostly the people — from all those I have worked with in the newsroom to those I have come to know working as a reporter and editorial writer in this community to, yes, even those who have disagreed with U-B editorials.
My 39-year miscalculation has provided me a great 41-year career at the Union-Bulletin. More importantly, it provided me the opportunity to serve this community. I believe I have done this well. I hope you do too.
-30-