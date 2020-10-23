I suspect everyone has “Covid Fatigue;” I know I do. I want things to return to “normal.”
But wishful thinking isn’t going to make things better, so I thought I might share some thoughts that have led me to conclude that now isn’t the time for restaurants to reopen, for wide-scale reopening of business or for schools to reopen.
SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes the illness COVID-19 (which to date has resulted in the death of about 220,000 people in the U.S., including about 1,700 healthcare workers). Other coronaviruses are responsible for 10-20% of cases of the “common cold.” The coronaviruses, along with Influenza A and B, are typically quite active and infectious in late autumn, winter and early spring — note the huge rise in infections in Walla Walla and in the U.S. over the last two weeks!
These viruses are spread in very similar ways: Droplets (from an infected person coughing, sneezing, blowing nose, singing, talking) which usually fall out of the air within about 6 feet and aerosols that spread much further than 6 feet, surfaces (where the virus can remain infectious for several days), and fecal to mucous membrane. Frequent, vigorous handwashing, masks (especially multilayered and N95 masks), eye shields, frequent cleaning of surfaces, physical distancing, and good environmental ventilation decrease infection spread.
Rapid identification of those infected and their contacts followed by rapid isolation/quarantine greatly diminishes the spread of infection. Shutting down businesses, schools, public events (essentially quarantining everyone – “lockdown”) is also effective but this is very costly and very disruptive. Rapid, massive, accurate viral testing offers the best hope of “focused” interventions, which are much less disruptive to business, schools, sports, social events, religious events. This is precisely how the NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL have successfully been able to play: All of the players and staff are frequently tested (daily for some). Cornell University recently reported a very low rate of infection using this focused approach. They are doing approximately 30,000 tests a week on their students and staff!
There are a variety of viral tests available and there are very successful testing strategies that could be applied to all of us; the difficulty is that supplies are not readily available although the manufacture of supplies is increasing rapidly. And there is very exciting work being done on antigen tests (“lateral flow” antigen tests) that are rapid (results 15-30 minutes), easy to do (soon they might even be over-the-counter for home self-administration), and inexpensive. There is no “cure” for COVID-19 but vaccine development is moving at a very rapid pace and I think that there will be vaccine available in large numbers by next summer.
As we enter fall and winter, I expect to see COVID-19 cases skyrocket (the deadly “second wave”). We are already starting to see this. Now is not the time to let our guard down and open up society, businesses and schools. If we could test everyone frequently (the business model of the NBA, WNBA, MLB, NFL, Cornell University) and rapidly isolate/quarantine those infected or at risk (which requires large numbers of well-organized public health care workers), we could start to gain some real control over COVID-19 and we could at that point consider re-opening schools, businesses, churches, theaters, and restaurants.
Because we don’t have the infrastructure for massive testing and contact tracing, and because the “Covid–Flu” season is approaching, I conclude that now isn’t the time to open up schools or society. I don’t like this conclusion. I’ve learned over the last 40 years of practicing medicine, that wishful thinking doesn’t make problems go away.
Wishful thinking didn’t help with AIDS (testing and treatment did help) and it won’t help with COVID-19. But vigorous public health measures, vigorous epidemiologic study, vigorous viral testing, vigorous treatment development, vigorous scientific research, and vigorous vaccine development will help.
In the meantime: socially distance, always wear a mask in public, wash your hands frequently, clean surfaces frequently, avoid closed and poorly ventilated spaces, avoid crowds, and stay home if you develop even mild “cold” symptoms. Now isn’t the time to open schools or let our guard down.