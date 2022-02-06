Representative Klicker’s House Bill 1871 to limit new or expanded alternative energy projects is short sighted for at least three reasons.
First, and most importantly, any attempt to limit clean energy adds to the effects of global climate change, including more violent weather, more forest fires, higher sea level, more acidic oceans and the direct and indirect deaths of millions of people. Therefore, in addition to energy conservation, we need more clean energy of all types in as many places as possible. Klicker mentioned the possibility of wind turbines in Elliott Bay. Indeed, wind farms should be considered in Puget Sound, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and offshore Washington. We are far behind many other developed countries. For example, the United States has seven offshore wind turbines; Europe has more than 5400.
Second, resources are not distributed evenly. If eastern Washington has extra wind power, we should sell it to western Washington. If Washington has excess power from dams, we should transmit electricity to California.
Suppose Canada did not want to send water down the Columbia River to arid eastern Washington? What if timber owners in western Washington didn’t want to send lumber for construction in the treeless Tri-Cities?
Resources need to be economically and environmentally developed where they lie, then distributed fairly.
Third, I don’t think Klicker takes to into account the economic advantages of windfarms to rural landowners in eastern Washington. He maintains that land-use patterns are being permanently impacted to deliver carbon-free energy to the most populous counties of the state. Is this a problem? Wheat is grown right under wind turbines; cattle graze in the shade of wind turbines; farmers and ranchers benefit from payments by wind power companies. He correctly states that wind and solar projects impact communities differently than fossil fuel plants: those who live near coal-fired electric plants and oil refineries suffer from horrible and unhealthy air pollution.
Kudos to the residents of the Puget Lowland for having huge appetites for clean energy. So do many folks on the east side of the Cascades, with solar panels on their roofs, and support of wind power by way of Blue Skies programs. If Representative Klicker wants to propose meaningful energy legislation, I suggest requiring consideration of photovoltaics and solar hot water for all new construction.
The Union-Bulletin points out that the proposed Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm would have an estimated $70.6 million in economic output, including 458 jobs, plus millions of dollars in school-related property taxes.
Eastern Washington should take advantage of this proposed wind farm. Our region is fortunate to have certain abundant natural resources: lots of sunlight, big rivers, strong winds and good soils. We need to share resources, especially to reduce the effects of global climate change.