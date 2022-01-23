I’m sixteen years old. I learned to read when I was 5. Reading has always been an escape and a lifeline for me. I immersed myself in the world of Harry Potter when I was in first grade. In third grade, I read the Rick Riordan series about mythology with a devotion that might have lasted just a little too long. I would read for hours at a time and finish books in a matter of days.
In middle school, I started reading books that strayed away from elaborate fantasy worlds and mini-mysteries. Although I still enjoyed escapist reading, I also read about poverty, interpersonal conflict, mental health and questions of identity. Now I read books about overcoming hardship, persevering through challenges and making changes in your life. These books sometimes include sex, suicide and assault, but are actually about love, resolving conflict and finding peace in identity.
I first read the memoir “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe in June 2020. In the midst of a personal identity crisis of magnificent proportions and the extreme isolation of a global pandemic, I recognized myself and my feelings in the author. I saw that I was not the only person, as much as it felt that way, to ever feel the way I did. My experiences as a transmasculine individual were there, on paper, and that changed everything. I was not alone.
When someone very important to me told me that people were targeting “Gender Queer” for removal from the high school library, I cried. Then, I quickly became angry. That book gave me representation when I most needed it, and someone was trying to censor it. In doing so, they were removing that invaluable lifeline from other students like myself.
Representation is vital to everyone. Being able to see yourself in someone and relate to their feelings and experiences helps quell the feelings of isolation and loneliness that accompany many students through their middle and high school years. This is especially true for minority students for whom representation is already in short supply. Depriving students of that is what’s damaging to them, not the content of the novels. I do not feel the need to list statistics on how minorities are disproportionately affected by mental illness, suicide and violence. I do wish for people to realize, however, that removing representation of certain types of people and experiences will only exacerbate the problem. Banning books — and thereby limiting representation — endangers the health of the young people that the book-banners claim they wish to protect.
Representation is also important for people outside the groups being represented. Reading novels about experiences that are different from our own teaches empathy and helps us to understand the struggles of others. That understanding is important to our society. If we are unable to understand each other, there is no way we will be able to solve our society’s problems. Why, then, would we restrict representation of any group of people?
The classic argument for banning books is that we must protect children and keep them safe. I do not believe that banning books will protect students from hard or inappropriate topics; in fact, I believe that it will do quite the opposite. Platforms like YouTube and Tik Tok are largely uncurated. Why would we remove books that are promoting positive messages when the vast majority of other media offers students limited or inaccurate information?
Difficult topics like rape, mental illness, suicide, police brutality and violence are realities of our society in its current condition. Simply not addressing them in the schools will lead to an uninformed public unprepared to take on these challenges. Literature is one of the best ways to do so. In my English class this year we have read “The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” which has graphic descriptions of the beating of enslaved African Americans, and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” which contains 219 instances of the n- slur. Reading these novels has allowed for discussions of the horrific experiences of enslaved African Americans and the continued presence of institutional racism today. Novels provide a story, information and a perspective on an experience that can then be used to have productive and educational discussions.
Not only do these novels promote education about difficult topics but some also provide positive messages and examples of healthy human sexuality. These are being targeted as pornographic, which is wildly inaccurate. For example, “Gender Queer” not only presents excellent examples of effective communication, consent and sexual health but depicts queer sexuality in a positive light. The representation of those important interactions in a positive manner is lacking for many students. To me, it makes sense that erotic romance novels cannot be found on the shelves of the Wa-Hi library. But these books are not about sex, nor do they promote negative messages. Rather, they aim to help individuals to find their place in the world and to help others understand this quest.
The books in our high school library are an incredible resource, providing a wealth of knowledge and a diversity of perspectives on the world, allowing students to explore, to grow and to become better informed and more open-minded. To fulfill this role, these books cannot reflect only the opinions and values of a limited segment of our community. This vital resource should represent the whole and all the parts of the whole. If this representation has been done effectively, it is logical — perhaps inevitable — that some books may seem objectionable and even shocking to some. This does not mean that they should be censored.