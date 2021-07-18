In Washington, D.C., climate change is no longer a one party issue. This week, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined more than 30 of her Republican colleagues in the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.
The Conservative Climate Caucus, led by Utah Congressman John Curtis, is another step toward meaningful Republican action on climate change. While environmental conversations are politically fraught, conservatives have a deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship. Teddy Roosevelt is the father of our national parks, Richard Nixon created the EPA, and George H.W. Bush signed critical amendments to the Clean Air Act. Even recently, the Great American Outdoors Act and Energy Act of 2020 were championed by climate-minded Republicans. This caucus is further proof that Republicans are returning to their conservation roots.
As a young conservative, I’m grateful for not only the formation of this caucus, but the actions of its members up to this point. In the last 5 years, congressional Republicans have reclaimed environmental issues, including climate change, as an issue they are ready to tackle. By championing clean energy solutions including nuclear power, emissions-reducing technologies, natural climate solutions, and conservation efforts, Republicans have had an integral role in pushing the needle forward on environmental progress.
Importantly, conservative principles, such as capitalism and the free market, are the principles that will be most effective in solving our environmental challenges. It’s a false choice to say economic and environmental progress are mutually-exclusive, and conservatives are leading the way on economically-sound solutions. It’s imperative that we have their voices in the climate change conversation.
Representative McMorris Rodgers has worked on these issues as the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. As the lead Republican on the committee, she has emphasized the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while also ensuring that Americans have reliable and affordable energy. Back home in Washington, McMorris Rodgers has been a strong voice for carbon-free hydropower, which supplies the Evergreen State with a majority of its power.
Additionally, the Congresswoman has championed an innovative technology that will place one of Washington’s oldest industries at the forefront of the climate solutions discussion: cross laminated timber. Not only is the material less energy intensive to produce than other building materials, the wood used to produce it sequesters carbon-dioxide. In stark contrast with her colleagues from the other side of the Cascades, McMorris Rodgers is offering climate solutions that will benefit our state’s environment and economy.
I am a born and raised Washingtonian who enjoys spending most of my time outside, whether it be skiing, hiking, or just enjoying the beauty of this state. I am pleased that conservatives are coming back true to our namesake, and conserving the beautiful outdoors for generations to come. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful mountains, lakes, and forests and politics should not get in the way of their preservation.
This new caucus proves once again that while Republicans do not embrace progressive environmental solutions, they care deeply about the future of our planet. As conservatives, we know that we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work on this issue, and the Conservative Climate Caucus now proudly demonstrates that to the larger public. It’s no longer a binary choice between alarmism and denial. There’s a path forward for pragmatic, common-sense solutions to the challenges we all face.