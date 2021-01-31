The coronavirus pandemic has taken an emotional toll on all of us, but it’s particularly hard on those living in nursing homes. It can be very lonely. And it can be even worse at Christmas or other family oriented holidays.
I saw first hand this past Christmas how caring people can come together to bring joy to nursing home residents with simple acts of kindness.
I used to oversee the state’s residential care and aging and long-term services for much of the region east of the Cascades, including Walla Walla.
I now live in Olympia where I witnessed over the course of a week, from idea to implementation, over 70 caring neighbors — within a mile radius of the large nursing home where residents had been quarantined — came together to “adopt” every resident for Christmas.
“Oh my!” a resident exclaimed, as she opened the first of several Christmas presents during the resident Christmas party. “Who gave me all of these? I don’t have any family left”.
“Well,” said a caregiver, “you have some very caring neighbors who care about you and brought these gifts so you would have an enjoyable Christmas.”
Caregivers received over 1,000 pounds of food, Christmas cards and cash from these same neighbors to say thank you.
We drive by these buildings named nursing, assisted living or adult family home, observe and wonder, what goes on behind those walls?
Love goes on behind those walls.
A nursing home in Kirkland became the unwitting epicenter for the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington; soon our state was overrun and overwhelmed. Residents became the first victims of the disease and then the “cure” – which for residents meant quarantine inside a little room of 80 to 100 square feet (minimum state requirements).
Families could not visit. Residents died alone. People with dementia or Alzheimer’s spent their last days alone and confused, devoid of the touch of their loved ones.
Families and friends felt helpless as they stood outside peering through windows to visit their loved ones.
What can we do? How have Eastern Washington care providers inspired care providers across the state?
In Yakima I worked with the providers of care facilities as the state regional administrator supervising inspectors and complaint investigators overseeing state regulated operations. I routinely bragged that our licensed care homes were the very best in Washington.
Whether Walla Walla, Pomeroy, Selah, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Union Gap, Yakima, Lewiston or Ellensburg, providers and community members routinely come together to assure a great quality of life for residents.
At our “quality care forums,” owners, managers and licensors would share tales of many and varied activities for residents at holiday and celebrations. Our staff routinely raised money to provide gifts for local communities. We were proud of our partnering with providers to assure that state regulations did not get in the way of meaningful resident activities.
How can we promote this strong community involvement in large cities where a care facility is not necessarily integrated into the surrounding community?
Recently, I have been speaking with state advocates about the adopted nursing home project and how to replicate throughout the state.
We learned of a “pen pal” program providing residents with a fun connection to the local community.
A year ago, the CEO of a large care organization and I were discussing trends, attracting young people to long term care and involving the community. How can we encourage businesses, philanthropists, social media, innovators, robotic engineers and any others to get involved with that building named nursing, assisted living or adult family home?
We philosophized that 2021 was the year for a “Resident Renaissance” to begin. People at the end of their lives deserve the involvement, care and quality of life as those at their beginning. Little did we know how the forces of nature would soon exacerbate this need.
Another revelation helped me realize “the time is now.” Following retirement, I returned to my first love as a special education teacher.
Young adults of today do not tolerate unkindness toward another. Differences are not differences. They see the hurt in a soul with an instantaneous reaction to take action.
Soon, spring and May Day will be here. Hopefully by then, celebrations with residents, caregivers, community people and businesses will begin a new chapter in the lives of residents in long term care.
An orphanage where I grew up had “Sunshine Parents.” A community member would volunteer to be a Sunshine Parent. They would randomly visit, send notes and little gifts throughout the year and on special occasions.
Would you, your company, service group, bicycle club, etc. like to adopt a home, be a Sunshine Parent, a pen pal, help build a resident garden or start a music enrichment program? Perform as a mime, dance or sing outside a window? Pose nude for an art class? They need some great laughter.