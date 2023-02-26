Black History Month is the perfect moment to invite Union-Bulletin readers and all Walla Walla community members to this year's Juneteenth celebration, which will take place Saturday June 17 in Washington Park.
During this season when we honor Black excellence, Black joy, and Black resilience, we also look ahead to a holiday that celebrates Black freedom and collective liberation, Juneteenth.
Juneteenth was first commemorated June 19, 1866, in Texas. It acknowledged the anniversary of the day one year earlier that the official communication from President Abraham Lincoln freeing enslaved people was transmitted to Texas.
We all know that Lincoln announced his Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, officially marking the end of legal slavery. At that time, many enslaved people also knew about Lincoln's executive order freeing them from slavery. However, until June 19 1865, there had not been an official directive from the White House allowing those individuals to exercise their freedom.
Edward T. Cotham Jr., noted historian and author of "Juneteenth, The Story Behind The Celebration," said in an NPR story last August, "News like that spread like wildfire. We know some slaves knew about the Emancipation Proclamation even before slave owners. It didn't mean anything because there was no army to enforce it."
In 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure making Juneteenth a legal Washington paid holiday beginning in 2022. Accordingly, last year the Walla Walla Valley commemorated this day with a community event involving many local residents and organizations.
Since then, there has been growing enthusiasm for highlighting Juneteenth as a day to bring community members together to celebrate Black freedom and our shared emancipation. It probably does not need to be said that when one set of community members enjoys increased freedom to live a life of agency and possibility, we all benefit. Our collective capacity increases.
Together we are better!
This year, members of Color Our Community On Awareness are partnering with a diverse group of community members and other nonprofits in the planning for this holiday.
Everyone is invited to the celebration of freedom. Our goals are to celebrate our progress, educate our community and inspire our future. We invite ideas from all Walla Walla residents about how Juneteenth can realize these goals. If you’d like to be involved we look forward to hearing from you!
COCOA has been a part of the Walla Walla Valley since 2020 and seeks to amplify melanated voices through joy, art, and literature in the Walla Walla Valley. We see our work as being that of building awareness in our community of the diversity that already exists here and the beauty and joy within this reality. We strive to usher our Valley to a place that welcomes diversity as part of the intricate and beautiful design of Southeast Washington.
All Walla Walla residents will have the opportunity to come together and celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, in a beautiful and central location — Washington Park. We purposely selected this date because while the official state holiday is Monday the 19th, we are well aware that many people still have to work that day and so celebrating on Saturday allows greater access to the event.
We see this year's Juneteenth celebration as a place where people can come together to celebrate diversity, acknowledge progress, and be inspired for the future while elevating the Black community. We seek to celebrate our collective freedom through education, community and diversity uplift, amplifying Black culture in order to inspire.
We imagine the day featuring music, history, food, games, culture, information and dancing.
Planning is in the early stages and we are eager to hear your ideas about how this year's Juneteenth celebration can be meaningful and delightful. Please contact us at cocoawwv@gmail.com.
We look forward to spending Juneteenth with you this year!
Kaelyn Pyke is an educator and member of the COCOA leadership team. Noah Leavitt is director of the Career and Community Engagement Center at Whitman College.