I will never see eye to eye with the beliefs held by anti-reproductive rights groups, but I do have compassion for someone’s anguish over what troubles them.
Most of us can identify wrongs in our world that are horrible enough to haunt us. What haunts me, however, is not tied to abortion, as is true for many. I have watched these groups as they celebrate the apparent achievement of their goal to overturn Roe v. Wade. We must consider the broader impact of this action, which results in the loss of basic constitutional rights for women.
What I do not have is compassion or respect for the belief held by anti-reproduction rights groups that every pregnant woman has the desire to be pregnant, to be a mother, and that she has what she needs to continue the pregnancy and to take on the role of motherhood.
This assumption seems born either of a smug belief that their way of life is the only way to live or, alternatively, from ignorance about income disparities in our country that affect access to health care and contraception.
Those who are fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade need to invest in their beliefs. They need to show sincerity in their stated respect for human life. And then, ultimately, they need to accept whatever decision a woman makes about her pregnancy.
Their celebration of the anticipated ruling regarding Roe v. Wade presumably reflects their belief that the ruling will reduce abortions and encourage women to give babies up for adoption, or add the baby to their existing family with no side effect but joy.
They seemingly give no consideration to the emotional and physical toll of an unwanted pregnancy and the financial burden of raising a child. I have never seen evidence that these groups appreciate the need to address the physical and mental health concerns of these pregnancies or advocate for funding to meet pregnant women’s basic financial needs.
According to a 10-year longitudinal study conducted through The University of California-San Francisco, women encounter significant consequences when they are denied an abortion. They are four times more likely to live below the federal poverty level and far more likely to suffer serious health consequences before and after their pregnancies (see ubne.ws/turnawaystudy to read this study).
When anti-reproductive rights groups fail to acknowledge these costs, both economic and emotional, they demonstrate not only a lack of understanding of the complexity of the situation, but a lack of empathy.
These costs are often too high for a woman. The emotional costs are private and cannot be assumed or assigned. There is no universal reaction to pregnancy, and yet many seem to believe that a pregnancy, even one resulting from incest or rape, is something that all women can and should endure.
This, however, isn’t true. There is a significant number of suicides worldwide among pregnant women who are victims of incest or rape. They are suffering and need to be given assistance and the right to choose.
If we want to reduce abortions, we can only do so within a framework of real choice. Anti-reproductive rights groups must advocate for funding throughout the pregnancy and childhood and must guarantee maternity leave, health care, child care, and job security for the mother.
Anti-reproductive rights groups must work for the results they desire, not create an unfunded mandate. Ironically, states with the most restrictive abortion laws are also those that provide the least support for childhood education, maternal care and aid specific to mothers and babies in low-income situations.
Manipulative political moves, aimed at passing legislation designed to strip women of their right to make decisions about reproduction, should not take place in a representative government. When polls reveal that a majority of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned, the decision should stand.
Has anything ever been truly won or goals achieved when manipulative tactics are employed?
The concern for the fetus seems secondary to the apparent desire of the government to control women. Abortions will still take place for those who have the means to obtain them. The number of abortions reported will not be accurate because they will take place in secret. Left to suffer the strain of unwanted pregnancies will be those with lower incomes.
The poor will be poorer, and those in charge will shake their heads and wonder why people aren’t pulling themselves up by the bootstraps or why families are dysfunctional. Leave women alone. Let them make their own decisions. Give us the benefit of our full constitutional rights, and respect our choices.