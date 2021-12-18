One of us will die.
I see his young brown eyes as I aim my M-16 at him.
I see him point his AK-47 at me, at my brown eyes.
We both fire.
I hear the near misses of his rounds.
I see his head explode in a red mist.
Killing is not heroic. It’s simply war.
That moment near the Rockpile in Vietnam — and many others — haunt me to this day, even though it was in 1967 — 54 years ago. I see the eyes and the faces of Vietnamese and Americans who died around me.
For no good reason, I survived.
I am a Marine. I volunteered to serve my country when I was just 18 years old. I wanted to be respected and serve my country.
Now, I am 74 and retired, but that long-ago war still occupies my thoughts every day.
For many years, I put my war memories in a tightly-locked closet in my brain. I married the best woman in the world and we have two wonderful, smart, funny, caring girls.
Over the decades, I suffered occasional disturbing memories — flashbacks and nightmares — but I lived seemingly unaffected by the war. I rarely talked about it and never went to anyone for help.
That changed in 2012. I began experiencing increasing bouts of guilt, anger, depression and anxiety. The flashbacks and nightmares became unbearable. I was miserable. I was ashamed. I knew I wasn’t a good husband, father or grandfather. I desperately needed help.
I was wallowing in the dark, haunting memories of war. I didn’t want sympathy. I just wanted someone, anyone, to understand, to share feelings, to help unlock and ease the pain.
That help came first from a fellow Marine, a counselor at the Walla Walla Vet Center. He had been in Vietnam, too. He talked to me about post-traumatic stress. He invited me to join a weekly group meeting with other Vietnam vets. I realized I wasn’t alone.
Through that connection at the Vet Center, I eventually began receiving physical and mental health care with the Walla Walla Veterans Administration and became involved in the Red Badge Project.
In my mind and heart, I know that Cathe, Richard, Bob, Warren, Loren, Bobi, Brian, Tom, Shawn and countless others saved my life. Even if they don’t realize it, they continue to be my support every day.
Why am I writing this, exposing my extremely personal experiences in our community newspaper?
Because there are countless others, men and women (and families) who served in the military. They earned and deserve unconditional, personal, free support. They carry burdens — from military sexual trauma, combat, even readjusting to civilian life. But they can be helped — at the Walla Walla Vet Center, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, Disabled American Veterans and through The Red Badge Project.
That’s why it is so very important for us to encourage vets and their families to get they support they earned by serving our country.
Local services available
There are many local, regional and national resources for veterans, as well as active duty military (In fact, too many to detail in this limited space). Here are the organizations that helped me:
Walla Walla Vet Center
Address: 1104 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
Contact information: 509-526-8387
An estimated 50,000 veterans live in the Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon area and are served by the Walla Walla Vet Center. Of these, 20,000 are age 65 or older. The vet center provides readjustment counseling, which can include treatment for mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, or support for spouses and children helping a veteran ease back into civilian life. Veterans from Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, Asotin, Benton and Franklin counties in Washington, and Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties in Oregon are welcomed and assisted by a staff that are themselves, combat veterans. The Vet Center also includes a service officer for the Disabled American Veterans.
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
Address: 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Main phone number: 509-525-5200
Mental health clinic: 509-525-5200, extension number: 26975
At the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, health care teams of many disciplines are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of veterans, their families, and caregivers. A patient advocate is also available to help vets, their families and caregivers.
The Red Badge Project
Address: 1816 38th Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98112
Contact information: warren@thewarrenreport.com
Using the creative process of storytelling, Wounded warriors begin to rebuild their individual sense of purpose and unique individuality.nOur stories inform the audacity of the imagination and the understanding of ourselves as unique individuals. For veterans — men and women — struggling to heal the wounds of PTSD, sexual trauma, anxiety and depression, believing in the value of their story and finding the means to communicate it to family, friends and community is a struggle of heroic proportions.