Skip Nichols is a retired journalist who has lived in Walla Walla with his wife, Paula Nichols, for a total of 28 years. He is a Marine who served in Vietnam from 1967-68 as a radioman and Vietnamese Interpreter. He serves on the Walla Walla Library Board, Quest advisory board of Walla Walla Community College and as a tax counselor for the AARP, and is a founding member of Walla Walla 2020.