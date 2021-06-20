In 2018, Community Council launched a community study that sought to understand and then address the critical need for safe and affordable housing in our region (Columbia and Walla Walla counties and the Milton-Freewater area). Through the study process, community members developed 28 recommendations to help meet that need. Now in the advocacy phase, many positive steps such as the formation of our region’s first community land trust, Common Roots Housing Trust, have resulted. At the same time, we know that our affordable housing crisis is multi-faceted. We therefore need a range of solutions to guarantee that everyone in our region has a safe, affordable home. As the Affordable Housing Study Committee learned, preserving manufactured home parks is one important solution to our affordable housing crisis.
For some, the mention of manufactured homes may bring to mind cheaply built, cramped housing. Since their origins, homes that were not anchored to the ground by a foundation, represented housing that was affordable and moveable, especially for people seeking work opportunities during and after the Great Depression. Manufactured homes built prior to 1976 are often referred to as mobile homes. Since 1976, the federal government has regulated manufactured homes and imposed national standards regarding their construction, design, quality, safety and energy efficiency, which has meant that the quality of manufactured homes has improved dramatically. Manufactured homes are now constructed of the same materials as site-built homes and now have comparable lifespans. In this article, we focus on what today are largely known as manufactured homes, which are factory-built, not anchored to a foundation and regulated by the federal government.
Manufactured homes are affordable homes because they are less expensive to build than typical site-built homes (since they are built in a factory). The average price for a new single-wide home in the Western US in 2020 was around $65,000, for example, and the average price for a new double-wide home was around $120,000. Meanwhile, the average sales price for a single-family site-built home in the Walla Walla Valley in 2020 was around $338,000. Manufactured homes located in manufactured home parks can be more affordable options because the lots the homes sit on can be leased instead of purchased. For example, the monthly lot fee in one manufactured home park in Walla Walla is $300. In many places across the U.S., manufactured homes are the most affordable homes on the market.
In the Walla Walla Valley, manufactured home parks are an important source of housing, especially for seniors. Manufactured homes/mobile homes comprised 10.8% of all housing units in Walla Walla County in 2020, compared to 8.1% statewide.
For both Dorothy and Samantha, single retired seniors living in two different 55+ manufactured home parks in the Walla Walla Valley, their manufactured homes provide them stability and security. A decade ago, Dorothy downsized when she moved to her manufactured home, where her utility costs are significantly less than at her previous site-built house. For Samantha, who has modest retirement savings, living in a manufactured home in a park has meant that her housing costs have remained affordable. Noticing rising land and home values in our region, both Dorothy and Samantha are concerned about the potential for the parks where their homes sit to be sold for redevelopment. Moving their homes would be costly, as Samantha explains: “If the land ever sold, there would be no way my home could be moved because of the age and cost. I guess I would have to walk away and consider it a loss.”
Manufactured home parks may be particularly vulnerable to redevelopment pressures, as land values continue to increase in our region. Because preserving existing homes is the most cost-effective way of supporting affordable housing, the Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force is advocating for manufactured home park zoning where manufactured home parks already exist in our region. Manufactured home park zoning gives residents a sense of security that they will be able to continue to live in their homes, even if the land is sold to a new owner. A manufactured home park zone can include other uses, such as: laundromats, childcare facilities, recreation facilities, support facilities, senior centers, agriculture, religious facilities and open public spaces. This kind of zoning allows for necessary facilities and public uses, but does not drive up land values, and it can help keep homes and services affordable for low- and moderate-income community members.
Because most manufactured homeowners living in parks earn low and moderate incomes or are seniors on fixed incomes, many cannot afford to move their homes if the parks where they live were to be redeveloped, as the cost of moving a manufactured home runs around $10,000. All manufactured home parks in our region are fully occupied or almost at full capacity; they therefore do not have the space to accommodate new residents. In addition, there are not enough other affordable housing options in our region to house manufactured home park residents if the parks where they live were to close.
Both Dorothy and Samantha support manufactured home park zoning, because it would give them the security that they could remain in their homes while they age. Samantha says: “If I sold it (my manufactured home) now, I could sell it for more then I paid for it. But then what? The money I would get from the sale would not be enough to buy something as nice as what I have now.”
Manufactured homes are an important source of affordable housing in our region. Preserving existing manufactured home parks will help the homes within them to remain affordable for community members. Creating manufactured home park zones is a step in the right direction in making sure all our region’s residents have a safe, affordable place to call home.