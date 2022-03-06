On Friday, February 25, I watched with anticipation as President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court. While some might look at her identity as a Black woman as not fitting the mold of a Supreme Court justice, her Ivy League credentials, experience clerking for Justice Breyer whose seat she is nominated to fill, and service as a well-regarded district and federal appellate court judge tell another story. But then again, she would also be the first public defender to serve on the highest court. Ketanji Brown Jackson both fits and breaks the mold of Supreme Court justice.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the highest court in the United States. Her identity as a Black woman surely does matter. The buzzword “intersectionality” circulates widely these days and helps us to understand, here at the intersection of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, what it might mean to have not only a Black justice or a female justice but also a Black woman justice. Intersectionality also reminds us that our social locations can help inform how we see the world and enrich the perspectives we bring to our work.
Watching Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination I was reminded of Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw’s pathbreaking article in the University of Chicago Legal Forum, “Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex: A Black Feminist Critique of Antidiscrimination Doctrine, Feminist Theory and Antiracist Politics,” wherein she first articulates the concept of intersectionality through an analysis of the ways in which Black women fall through the antidiscrimination framework of U.S. law. The concept of intersectionality grows from the observations that the law cannot see Black women, and now we have a Black woman nominated to the highest court. A moment for celebration indeed, though also a reminder that change is needed to an entire structure, not just the diversity of its occupants. But then again, might not that change to legal reasoning and precedent be brought in part by changing who decides the cases and writes the opinions?
Even as I saw President Joe Biden standing alongside two Black women “firsts” with Vice President Kamala Harris over his left shoulder and Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over his right shoulder, I couldn’t help but also be reminded of then Senator Joe Biden’s treatment of another Black woman, attorney Anita Hill, during the Senate confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas. I still remember watching those hearings in October 1991 as a panel of 14 white men, chaired by Senator Biden, grilled Anita Hill on national television as she testified that then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her when he was chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and she worked there as an adviser. This all occurred during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s senior year at Harvard University. I wonder what she thought at the time, or what she thinks now of that moment. I will watch with the hope that much has changed in 30 years as the Senate confirmation process proceeds this month.
With Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation the Supreme Court would for the first time include two Black justices and four women, notably spanning the full ideological spectrum on the Court. This might remind us all that while Ketanji Brown Jackson is already remarkable as the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, it would be her judicial opinions which would be her lasting contribution toward justice in America. If confirmed she would not shift the balance of the Court and would likely find herself in the 3-6 minority more often than in the majority, but with a lifetime appointment, time will be on her side.