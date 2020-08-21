***
I took note of the statics offered by the final speaker at the second town hall. He said he looked up Washington state cities based on their safety. Walla Walla did not make the top 20 safest cities in the state. Upon further investigation, he discovered that Walla Walla did to make the top 50 safest cities in Washington state.
So I did some checking into why this was so. During the last major major economic recession of 2007 to 2009, Walla Walla was forced to reduce staff because of reduced tax revenue. This included the Police Department, where the number of commissioned officers was reduced to 43 by the year 2012. During that time, the crime rate began to rise and peaked in 2015.
There were 3,237 crimes reported 2015 of which 181 were classified as violent crimes. As a result of the spike in violent crimes in 2015, the City Council funded an additional 3.5 police officer positions bringing the Police Department staffing level to 48 commissioned officers.
By comparison, we currently have 42 commissioned officers with 5 in training and due to be commissioned in mid-October for a total of 47.
Since the 2015 violent crime peak, we logged 2,546 crimes in which 107 were classified as violent crimes (of which 24 were committed inside the Washington State Penitentiary where the Walla Walla Police Department has no control over its crime rate). That’s an overall reduction of 691 reported crimes and a reduction of 74 violent crimes as of 2019.
In the four years since the City Council funded the additional police officer positions, overall crimes have been reduced by 21.35% and violent crimes have been reduced by an astounding 59.12%. One could conclude that the Police Department reduction in force led to the highest crime statistics in 2015.
One could also conclude that City Council’s 2015 actions to increase Police Department staffing has resulted in significant bordering on dramatic crime reduction. To defund the Police Department would be to watch a sad crime history repeat itself.
As a member of the City Council, I have an obligation to ensure the safety of the citizens of Walla Walla. My position may not be popular with a segment of our community, but it is the right thing to do.
Warren Bennis was an American scholar, organizational consultant and author who once said, “Management is doing things right. Leadership is doing the right things.”