To the residents of Walla Walla County:
Due to the restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, you, your friends or your family members might be out of work, missing personal contact, favorite activities or living and working in extra-stressful conditions.
As officials elected to serve the residents of this county, we’d like to thank everyone who is helping to keep our Valley safe and working to maintain a sense of normalcy during this crisis. Everyone has a part to play, including health care workers, first responders and dispatchers, school administrators and teachers, parents, transit, sanitation, and utility workers, nonprofit leaders, public servants, haulers and delivery people, grocery store employees, restaurant personnel — the list goes on. Thank you for being there when we need you.
We want you to know we’re working together and with other local and state leaders to ensure our Valley gets the assistance and equipment our residents need. We’re looking ahead at what might come next, and together we’re making plans to help preserve the health and safety of our residents in any situation.
We will continue to provide our communities with current, accurate information through this ever-changing time. We update our jurisdictions’ websites and social-media accounts regularly to keep you informed and to provide essential resources for local residents and businesses alike.
We realize many people are stressed, scared and uncertain of what will happen tomorrow or in the weeks to come. We have seen a lot of people reach out to help each other get through these tense times, and we appreciate this sense of community.
We’re inspired by the ways our residents are working together to support one another during this crisis, and as your elected leaders, we will continue to work together to overcome any challenges that come our way. If we can provide any other assistance or answer any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
It is our privilege to serve the residents of Walla Walla County, and you have our commitment to do everything we can to keep you safe and healthy — both now and in the future.
Stay home, stay healthy — and when you must go to the store, practice social distancing, and please only buy what you need.
Walla Walla County: www.co.walla-walla.wa.us
City of Walla Walla: www.wallawallawa.gov
City of College Place: www.cpwa.us
City of Waitsburg: www.cityofwaitsburg.com