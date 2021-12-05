Given today’s deeply unsettling mix of voices — some voices understandably very frightened, some very frightening, some strident and irrational — and, given the crucial place the notions of mandates and rights now play in the fray, it is evident that indifference or inertia, or permissive silence or reticence, are among the most tragic of options. A great deal is at stake. The soul of this cherished democracy is the issue. Hence for the good of all, studied and rational involvement is urgently needed, because it is well overdue. I hereby join the ranks of the deeply concerned and invite others to join me in conversation.
I was tempted to begin this conversation by cryptically asserting: no mandates, no rights; no rights, no community; and no community, no society. Doesn’t that sound like a truism? Of course it does, and rightly so. But there is quite a wide gap between asserting, on the one hand, and demonstrating, on the other. So, truism conveniently aside, I have opted for the latter over the former.
With this in mind, let’s go on a ride along a street. That street is C Street, in College Place, Wash.
The city of College Place recently reengineered and updated its C Street. Thus improved, C street now has two clearly marked lanes each displaying at intervals a bold sign that reads “CYCLIST MAY USE FULL LANE.” There are 12 such signs. This quite unusual authorization derives from numerous pedestrian and sidewalk constraints along this narrow but beautiful street. It clearly exhibits a studied concern for user safety.
Though, understandably, with a beneficial but discreet gesture directed primarily to the motorist, this sign reads like a mere invitation to observe roadway courtesy, a close reading shows it to be a muted mandate. It is not intended to be understood as discretionary. Compliance is expected and enforced.
At its east end, just before it intersects with another street, C Street divides into two lanes with two traffic-flow arrows, one pointing left with a bold sign that reads “LEFT LANE MUST TURN LEFT,” the other pointing right, but with no written sign. At the junction is a sign that reads “STOP.”
It should be obvious by now that without regulative mandates, motorized traffic on land is impossible. And by the same logic, this observation holds for other forms of traffic as well.
So, from a purely practical standpoint, life as we know it is inconceivable without mandates. One cannot reasonably opt out of the world of mandates. Speed limits, for example, are mandates and benefit everyone. Put crudely, one cannot be opposed to mandates merely because they are mandates. That stance is logically incoherent. It makes no sense whatsoever.
But what about mandates that go well beyond the obviously practical?
A mandate’s origins
Let’s first take a look at the term mandate itself. It derives from the Latin verb mandatum which means to command. This term and its cognates in English have the force of some authority demanding compliance with some explicit order or request. Every mandate interferes with something or other. That being the case, one may now properly ask the following question: In a democracy such as ours, how is any particular social mandate justified? What are the justifying criteria?
Among them are the following: The objective is clearly and narrowly specified; it fairly addresses and benefits the well-being and safety of all persons affected by its implementation; it identifies and addresses an existing or imminent danger or deadly hazard; it is non-arbitrary, non-partisan and non-discriminatory; it allows for credible and warrantable exceptions to its implementation. In short, a good mandate in our democracy fairly serves the interest of all. It is, at its very core, a goodwill directive.
Where does all this mandating leave our rights? Just where or how are our rights as individuals properly acknowledged? This is a critically crucial question. So, let’s take a very close and critical look.
Defining what is a right
First of all, what exactly is a right, and just what legitimizes it? Succinctly put, a right is a claim of warranted entitlement to something or against something. The term “right” is a community term. No community, no right. Without the implied notion of community, the term is vacuous, semantically empty. Its logical, as well as legal, force derives entirely from the fact the term itself is understood solely within the structure of the authorizing community. The claimant must be an actual or potential member of that community.
That being the case, there are no — because there logically cannot be — any bona fide private or idiosyncratic rights. All rights are logically public. One’s right to privacy is not a private one, but a public one. Compliance with it or violation of it is publicly codified. One’s individual rights are public, i.e., community derived, enabled and recognized. For the term to have any graspable application, that at least must be the case.
So individual rights, mine as well as yours, are not unique or private possessions which we bring to or exhibit in a community. Indeed, they are made possible by the community’s mandates. Ideally, therefore, these are mandates of goodwill intended to benefit fairly every single member of the community. They would take the form of fairly enacted laws and codes which encapsulate the reasoned will of we the people. And with rights come obligations.
Rights and government interference
But this still leaves open the question of legitimate rights in conflict. Let’s look at a scenario. A state is experiencing very severe drought. Water levels in the feeder lake and wells are critically low. My beautifully landscaped mansion, with its meticulously manicured lawns, and my swimming pool are in trouble because the state has prohibited the watering of lawns and the operating of swimming pools. Should I comply? Why should the state tell me what to do? Isn’t that too much of state, that is, government interference?
The most rational answer is a resounding “yes,” I am obliged to comply. The state is exercising what we can call a countervailing right, a right that for eminently good reasons takes precedence over, or trumps, my right. The well-being of the whole state is at stake and not just mine. Countless lives are in jeopardy. The state is fully justified to mandate that I refrain from supplying water to my legally acquired property. In certain circumstances, some rights must yield.
In sum, if in the exercise of my right I knowingly put my neighbor’s life in peril, I am obliged to refrain from its exercise. Being in community is, at its core, a goodwill project. I am, as a member of my society, my neighbor’s keeper. I am obliged to make much of the notion of countervailing rights, and must at times, move over. I am morally obliged, as circumstances warrant, to take the slower lane.
The foundation of our republic
That notion of goodwill is conceptually and intentionally at the very foundation of our republic. Our republic highly esteems a life worth living, with liberty and justice for all. For eminently good reasons, it proudly took on the name “The United States of America.” That name loads a lot of moral and ethical heft. It captures the highest ideals and aspirations humans can attain to. But this, our republic, is a work in progress.
Very high, if not highest, among the many things it is obliged to do, is distinguish between dissent and dissension. Goodwill demands it.
It is obliged to unequivocally oppose the weaponizing of language to serve the interests of divisive partisan politics; to take critical notice of skillful opportunists who employ podium, pulpit and other public platforms to foment division. Goodwill always requires decency and fair play.
With all vigilance, it is obliged to remember this adage: A house divided against itself cannot stand. And I add, united we stand, divided we implode. That’s our greatest and most glaring threat the way things now stand.
And, by way of comment to this third obligation, consider that we make it very easy on the military budgets of our enemies if we self-destruct. Think of it.
With all this actively in mind, the best and most sorely needed voices at this time are the voices of unity. So, let’s do what’s in our power, to be thoughtful and contributing members of this republic of citizens of goodwill.