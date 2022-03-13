Like many college students, Jim Edmunds wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do when he graduated from Whitman with a history degree in 1978.
“I was sort of a blank slate,” the CEO recalled.
He certainly never imagined starting a company that would wind up benefiting not just Whitman, but the wider Walla Walla business community. But that’s exactly what Edmunds has done as the founder of Ingeniux, a technology company that makes digital content management software used by companies to manage their websites, portals, and other digital content experiences.
Edmunds established Ingeniux in Seattle in 2000. When it came time to open a second location for the company in 2016, they weighed options in the West, Midwest and Southeast. But Edmunds was thinking closer to home: “I love Walla Walla,” he said. After a weeklong executive planning retreat here, he said his team also “fell in love” with the area and the quality of life. An economic development program from the Port of Walla Walla provided further incentive, while the three local colleges offered a wide pool of talent for hiring. Edmunds now splits his time between Walla Walla and Seattle.
Ingeniux serves a broad spectrum of business, education and government clients, and, as of last year, the Community Council of Walla Walla. As part of its mission to build a vibrant region, the Community Council uses input from community members in Walla Walla County, Columbia County and the Milton-Freewater area to study issues facing the region and find ways to address them.
A recent Community Council study, Education as a Path to Economic Growth, generated a long list of recommendations — including the creation of an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, to both support entrepreneurial education and drive small business success. As a member of the implementation task force, Edmunds volunteered Ingeniux to help with this goal.
“A key component of the ecosystem would be a website that would serve as a clearinghouse of information for starting and growing businesses,” Edmunds said. In other words, it would be a portal for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect and share insights, support one another and encourage more startups.
“In the spring of 2021, I worked with members of the task force and various community stakeholders to identify requirements for the portal,” said Edmunds.
When it launches, the portal will “provide information and resources for entrepreneurs and business owners to start, grow and manage their business successfully,” said Edmunds. Content will include organizational resources such as local, state and national organizations that assist business owners as well as tools to start, grow and manage businesses. The portal will also give users free access to features such as a regional events calendar and community blog.
For Edmunds, it is the perfect way to bridge his passion for the Walla Walla business community with the company he built, all while providing opportunities for student interns at Ingeniux to get involved in the project. You might even call it ingenious.