Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner continues to advocate for collapse of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation into the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. He sees efficiencies in the spending of dollars to enhance tourism. Why shouldn’t they be combined?
The simplest answer to the question is that the Downtown Foundation and the Chamber have different missions. The Chamber seeks to be the “number one business advocate in the Walla Walla Valley.”
The Downtown Foundation exists to “promote the history, culture and commerce” of our downtown.
Both missions are laudable and highly compatible. My business was a member of both organizations for decades.
The difference is that the Downtown Foundation follows a program specific to the needs of a thriving downtown. The Foundation works the model of the national Main Street program which includes design, economic vitality, promotion and organization. Each of these four points creates a distinct work plan.
- Design — The Foundation works to enhance the long term aesthetic appeal of the downtown. Good signage, attractive buildings and thoughtful amenities make a downtown that is a joy to use.
- Economic Vitality —Buildings and businesses must constantly reinvent themselves to remain viable. Work to be done includes encouraging compatible new business starts, thoughtful competition with big box retail and finding new use of empty second story space.
- Promotion — This is where tourism lands. Yes, the Foundation works cooperatively to see that every tourist has an enjoyable experience in our community. The Foundation also works to see that our downtown serves Walla Walla residents as well by hosting generational events such as the Christmas Parade, Wheelin’ Weekend and Farmers Market. Those events build lifelong family memories of a shared downtown. In market-speak, the Downtown Foundation works to attract and serve all demographics, not just upscale westside wine drinkers.
- Organization — The preceding three points require the voices and dedicated work of a diverse set of volunteers. The Foundation builds the funding sources and communities of people to make good things happen in our downtown.
I have no doubt that the Chamber might endeavor to take over this ambitious downtown work plan in good faith. But it would soon be called on the carpet by dues-paying Eastgate and Plaza Way business owners for excessive attention to the downtown. The criticism would be justified.
Mayor Scribner notes that we managed to get along for decades with just a Chamber and no downtown program. He should also note that our downtown in the early 1980s was in serious decline with blocks of empty store front. I have the bleak black and white photos to prove it.
The renewal that began with the work of the Downtown Foundation has resulted in a vital seven day a week downtown. No need for photos here; just look down Main Street on any morning to see workers, tourists and casual strollers enjoying our beautiful streetscape.
Just for fun, step over to Alder Street as well to see the vibrant street life emerging there as well. The program of the Downtown Foundation has succeeded to meet every expectation and even more.
Let’s keep up the good work together ... and separately.