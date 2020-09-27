I support Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
I first met Brandon when he was an attorney and I was a paralegal in a different office. You can tell a lot about someone by how they treat “the help.”
In our interactions, Brandon was always professional, respectful and easy to work with. He may not remember how we met, but those first interactions stuck with me.
When I became an attorney, I worked with Brandon in a different capacity. He was chosen to mediate a particularly contentious family law case. I went in feeling like mediation would be a colossal waste of time.
Imagine my surprise when, against all odds, we left with a positive agreement that is still working today. This same scenario has repeated itself many times.
Brandon is the most skilled mediator I have worked with, no matter how difficult the case. The reason for this success is that Brandon actually cares about the outcome. He is well prepared and always seems to say the right thing for the situation. He thinks quickly on his feet and knows the applicable law for the cases before him.
Brandon is fair and impartial. You cannot be a good mediator or judge without these qualities. Brandon will be a great asset to the bench.
I have no doubt he will take the extra time to review all submissions, not only from attorney’s but also from people who cannot afford representation.
Brandon is experienced. He has worked for 20 years as a practicing attorney, mediator, arbitrator and judge pro tem. Some may believe that experience is equal to time spent in a given career. I do not believe that to be true.
There are intangible skills such as critical thinking, active listening, and empathy for a client’s situation, that you either have or you don’t. These are skills that cannot be learned, no matter how long you are in a given career. These are skills Brandon exhibits on a daily basis.
Finally, Brandon has the potential for longevity. Brandon is not at the end of his career and could be on the bench, hopefully, for years to come. This is crucial to provide consistency. He has the time and desire to learn and grow in this position.
I wholeheartedly believe Brandon will be a judge for everyone, and I urge you to vote for him.
Julie Karl
Waitsburg