I am proudly a member of the Walla Walla Community College faculty and have been so for 25 years.
I write out of frustration. In this academic year, 33 employees at the college have lost their positions.
These words are mine, but the issues I highlight are shared by many faculty and staff members of the college.
Many of you have heard about the issues that the college is now facing, both from our president last fall, and in recent articles in the Union-Bulletin.
We want to clarify why so many of us at the college are both frustrated and worried. We also want to be very clear: The faculty and staff at the college continue to work very hard to ensure that the students we serve are getting the best education possible — the last thing we want is to see the college compromised in this mission.
I’m incredibly proud of the work done by my colleagues in a very challenging environment; it speaks to their professionalism and empathy for our students.
The public has heard that the reason for these position losses are due to forces beyond the college’s control, namely lower enrollment and the change in the state funding model. These factors are not in dispute and are happening to all the Washington state community colleges.
There is another factor (not mentioned by our president) that is equally responsible for the job losses and our budget woes — we have a spending problem that our administration and Board of Trustees has not acknowledged until very recently.
The previous administration, and our current one, have brought six consecutive deficit budgets to our Board of Trustees —it approved all of them. This is simply poor financial management of college funds (taxpayers’ money) and student funds (tuition).
How many officials of large businesses (the college is a more-than-$30-million-a-year operation) would last even one year spending more than revenue?
The argument that our current financial emergency cannot have been foreseen is simply not true.
Enrollment projections have pointed to a downturn for years, and the funding-model change at the state level has been in place for a few years. Faculty and staff are frustrated that there was very little crisis-planning in the years prior to our current fiscal emergency.
We are aware that even with the best planning positions might be lost, but we doubt the college did enough to minimize the effects on personnel: 33 people losing their jobs. We are also aware that admitting to mistakes (or inaction) is hard, but strong leaders would do exactly that. This issue leads me to another concern we have voiced for years: communication.
The faculty and staff have made many, many requests (personally, in meetings, in writing, at board meetings) for real, substantive communication from our leaders, but we have received little in return.
There have been no reasons given for the lack of fiscal planning and staffing decisions. We have also continuously asked for a long-term strategic plan (vision) for the future of college.
Even now, after the declaration of financial emergency and lay-offs, we have still not been shown a plan. It is our belief that we cannot simply cut your way out of our fiscal problem. We need to be a healthy college going forward to best serve our students and our community.
We also want to be very clear in that we do not blame only our current president for our budget difficulties: The Board of Trustees has been complicit in our problems.
Its lack of fiduciary oversight is clear. It approved six consecutive deficit budgets. Why did it not demand more accountability? The board is also directed to provide general oversight of the college by delegating the operation of the college to the president.
Concerns about the leadership of President Derek Brandes have been shared with the board through evaluations and testimony at meetings on numerous occasions.
We don’t feel the board has taken our concerns seriously nor has it been inquisitive enough about both the communication and general leadership deficiencies that are self-evident to us.
We regret that we have to bring our concerns to our local community, but we feel that the situation is that serious.
All the college employees I know are dedicated to the students we serve, and we simply need leaders who are doing the best they can to help us educate our students.
The faculty and staff have the experience and the desire to play an important role in our vision for the future. We ask that the administration and Board of Trustees use us.
We want the fiscal emergency to end. We want our college to again be the best in the nation.