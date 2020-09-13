College Place Public Schools faces an unprecedented start to the 2020-2021 school year. However, our challenges are not so different from those of every person in the Walla Walla area.
We continue to navigate these unchartered waters to begin the year safely, being mindful of the data, and relying on the guidance of experts to help us make decisions in the best interest of our students and our community.
Due to the number of active cases in our county, College Place Public Schools, like many others, will begin the year in a fully remote model.
Our students will connect virtually face-to-face with our wonderful teachers, staff, and their classmates daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then each will be able to re-engage after lunch for further learning, support, and interaction as needed to support their learning and growth in these different times.
We will stay in this model through at least Oct. 16, where we will evaluate the data to decide if it will allow us to return to a half day AM/PM Hybrid Learning Model. This model will have students on site for half the day and working remotely at home for the other half allowing us to follow social distancing requirements.
Additionally, CPPS has created a very robust “Full Time At-Home Learning Model” for students who opt to stay offsite for the entire year in a home learning mode.
We are excited about this option for connecting students at each grade level with our staff members albeit virtually. Students and families will have the flexibility to work at their own pace and in their own learning style using the support, curriculum, materials and expertise of our outstanding teachers.
While I am proud of the models and systems we are building to support student learning this year, they absolutely cannot replace the effectiveness of face-to-face on site teaching and learning.
There is not a computer or program that exists that can replace the impact of human connections. Schools are known for teaching academics, but they teach so much more.
Schools teach students about humanity, citizenship, resilience, kindness, and how to solve new problems with new solutions.
I often told my students that school is preparing them to play the game of “Life.” It teaches them about how they will interact with others effectively, how they will deal with conflict, with failure, with success. How they will work as part of a team, with a difficult teammate or boss.
These are not things found in a book and especially not on a computer. They are found in personal interactions.
I cannot fully understand the impacts that this pandemic and the change to the start of this school year will have on our students and our community. We know our remote schooling affects businesses, families and the social and academic growth of our children.
I also know that College Place Public Schools is going take on the challenge leading with love, grace, patience and kindness. We will continue to serve our community in these unprecedented times virtually until the day in the near future when we can come back together in person.
Thank you for your continued support of our schools and our mission to build a stronger community.