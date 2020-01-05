Happy New Year from College Place Public Schools.
It has been a tremendous start to the 2019-2020 school year, and we can’t wait for the second half.
Just over five years ago, we opened up two new schools (Davis Elementary and College Place High School) and a heavily remodeled Sager Middle School after getting awesome support from our community through a school bond.
Since then, our schools have continued to fill up with students from 3-years- to 21-years-old.
Currently, we have 1,534 students attending College Place Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade as well as an additional 39 students being served off site in our preschool program. There has been a tremendous amount of growth in our district over the past three years — 21% — and we feel fortunate to get to serve the students in our community every day.
As many are aware, two years ago, Washington state made a significant number of changes to the school funding model, school levies and the overall property taxes collected for schools. It made things a bit more complex and changed how we go about collecting levy dollars to support our kids.
At that time, the College Place Public Schools taxpayers passed three measures to continue to support students: 1) a four-year enrichment levy at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value 2) A four-year technology Levy at nearly 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed value 3) A two-year transportation levy at 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
While two of these measures just reached the mid-point, the transportation levy will expire in August. State law only allows this type of measure to run on a two-year cycle and so we quickly faced the decision of placing the measure on the ballot for February.
We grappled with a number of factors in looking at proposing a rerunning of a transportation levy proposal including funding, student need and safety.
Ultimately, the School Board made a resolution to propose a two-year transportation levy replacing the expiring 2018 levy at the same rate of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy, if approved, would bring $120,000 each year of the two-year cycle for the specific purpose of purchasing new buses.
While the state does provide funding for transportation, the issue for us is that our growth rate exceeds any state funding model.
There are over 100 new students in College Place and 82 new bus riders this year alone. That is nearly four new classes and two buses worth.!
We determined that in order to keep up with the rapid growth, we would need to add an additional route bus each of the next years to get students safely to and from school. The cost of a school bus in the neighborhood of $135,000, so the $120,000 gathered from this levy will help to combine with our local funding as well as the state funding support.
In addition to the enrollment and ridership growth, we have seen a significant change in the needs of our student bus riders. We have determined that we need to add another bus with a lift and specialty design to accommodate wheelchairs and car seats for our students with disabilities and our preschoolers.
As our population of students grows and changes, having a transportation fleet that supports it will be critical to our long-term success. We are working to purchase this type of bus utilizing state funds when they are sufficient to support this need.
As College Place High School continues to mature (third graduating class in 2020), new teams, clubs and student group additions are needed to accommodate student requests and to fulfill the role of a comprehensive high school.
While this happens at CPHS, Sager Middle School follows suit with additional programs that align to the high school programs. These additional programs bring extra competitions, trips, and out of town travel for both schools.
In order to accommodate this, we have to have different buses built for the longer travel. This will allow us not to pull a bus away from a regular route that takes students home each day. We are currently utilizing the 2018 levy to purchase a bus that will meet these needs for fall 2020.
We look forward to the continued growth and change in 2020 and feel blessed to play a vital role in the development of our children and our community. It is not a role that we take for granted and we will continue to strive to do it in an even greater way in the New Year.
Thank you for your ongoing support of College Place Public Schools.