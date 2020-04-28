One would assume that the top priority of a law enforcement agent is to enforce the law, and foremost among those laws would be the ones meant to keep citizens safe.
Then it should come as a surprise when a county sheriff, because it always seems to be a county sheriff, says he/she will not enforce lower speed limits or weapons regulations or social distancing or whatever he/she chooses to ignore. Not just ignore, but publicly announce noncompliance.
Is there a map app that would tell us which counties will allow us to break which laws?
Darrell Gomsrud
Milton-Freewater