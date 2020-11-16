Throughout the pandemic, experts have predicted a winter surge, and now for Walla Walla it has begun.
Walla Walla County has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate per thousand in the state of Washington. At Providence St Mary Medical Center we’re seeing the largest number of COVID-19 patients we have ever had.
We have been preparing for this and have taken steps to increase our capacity to free up more inpatient hospital beds.
While we have taken these steps, we need the help of each person in this community to do everything they can to keep those beds from being filled. The large number of patients we are caring for is stretching our ability to staff the beds, and the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community also increases the risk our frontline caregivers could become ill as well.
Most hospitals across the state are facing these same challenges due to COVID-19.
The increase in cases has largely been driven by informal social gatherings with friends and family. We all long to be together, especially during holidays, however, COVID-19 exploits tiny gaps in our defenses: Removing masks when sharing a meal, attending a milestone birthday, attending a memorial service. All have all led to outbreaks in our nation, state and county.
If the trend continues, every health system in the state could be overwhelmed. Your actions now are essential to turning the tide.
This community has been incredibly supportive of health care workers and we are forever grateful. The best thing you can do to support them now is to wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay healthy.
We can all save lives, protect health care workers, and ensure health care services remain open and available to meet all the health care needs by adopting these few simple actions recommended by the Washington State Hospital Association:
Double down by keeping gatherings small, wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart.
Thanksgiving should be immediate family only. (Locally we saw an escalation in cases after Halloween and previous holidays such as Labor Day and the Fourth of July).
Do not gather indoors with people from outside your household. Gathering indoors is riskier than outdoors.
Wear masks, both outdoors and indoor when you are around anyone outside your household.
Increase ventilation – keep windows open when inside with anyone outside your household.
Limit trips outside your home, including travel.
If you must gather for the holidays, quarantine for two weeks prior to ensure you will not infect others and ask others who plan to attend to do the same.
Let’s turn the tide of COVID-19 in our community.
Susan Blackburn is chief executive of Walla Walla’s Providence St. Mary Medical Center.