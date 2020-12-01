Non-profit organizations throughout our Valley are meeting unprecedented needs due to the pandemic. The causes you care about, and the causes that make the Walla Walla Valley a beautiful place to grow and thrive, need your support more than ever.
Thankfully, the CARES Act that was signed into law March 27 of this year provides increased tax incentives for charitable giving for both corporations and individuals. The goal is to stimulate philanthropy throughout the United States. As you plan your end of year giving, here are a few things to consider:
Non-itemizers are eligible for $300 deduction ($600 for married couples): A reduction in taxable income is available in 2020 for donors who do not itemize their deductions. It is an “above-the-line” adjustment to income that will reduce a donor’s Adjusted Gross Income and thereby reduce taxable income.
AGI limitations on charitable gifts have been adjusted: The adjusted gross income limitation for individual taxpayers has been suspended which increases the limitation from 60% to 100% of AGI. For 2020 only, donors may deduct qualified contributions up to 100% of their AGI. Any excess qualified contributions are carried forward to future years, with a 5 year carry forward.
IRA charitable rollover: Most donors will not have a required minimum distribution from their retirement plan in 2020. However, the IRA Charitable Rollover is still available and allows donors age 72 or older to directly transfer up to $100,000 per year from an IRA account to one or more charities. This transfer counts towards the minimum required distribution rule for IRA accounts and such distributions are free of both income and estate taxes.
Corporations: The deduction limitation has been increased from 10% to 25% of taxable income.
Use of Retirement Funds: The Act waives the 10% early withdrawal penalty for distributions up to $100,000 for coronavirus-related purposes, retroactive to January 1, 2020. Withdrawals are still taxed, but taxes are spread over three years, or the taxpayer has the three-year period to repay it back.
Every person’s needs will vary based on their personal, philanthropic and tax planning objectives. You should consult with your advisor to see how these opportunities may help with your gift planning.
The bottom line: Whether you are a seasoned investor donating to the causes you are care about or a first-time donor exploring ways to make an impact, new tax laws allow you to benefit, too. You can learn more about these strategies and others at a free online seminar hosted by Providence St. Mary Foundation with keynote speaker Amanda Ferrari, J.D. and visionary estate and gift planner. The seminar will take place on both December 2 at 12 p.m. and on December 9 at 4 p.m. Registration is required by calling 509-897-2091 or going online at bit.ly/2V0okoi.