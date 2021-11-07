As someone who has dedicated his career to researching, studying, preserving and sharing with others the history of Walla Walla and the inland Pacific Northwest, I still get excited to see the many unexpected ways in which history repeats itself. Including, of all things, the parallels that can be drawn between the Walla Walla Valley’s earliest visitors, and those who visit our community today.
Tourism has a long and successful history in the Walla Walla Valley, is one of the county’s top economic drivers and will likely continue to lead the region’s economic recovery efforts. But long before any formal efforts or organizations were established to promote tourism to the area, the Walla Walla Valley was already an attractive and popular place to visit.
The ancestors of the current members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have long welcomed visitors to the Walla Walla region. Some people simply passed through on their way to somewhere else, such as the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1805/1806, or the countless settlers who journeyed west along The Oregon Trail. Others chose to establish roots in Walla Walla Valley, such as Marcus and Narcissa Whitman in 1836. And others, including trappers, traders and more, returned on occasion whether to conduct business, simply to visit or to settle permanently.
In the Sahaptin Indian language, the name Walla Walla refers to the multiple streams that contribute to the bounty of the valley. On their return trip through the area, the Lewis and Clark Expedition shared great food, traditional music and dance demonstrations with the ancestors of my good friends and valued partners belonging to today’s Confederated Umatilla Tribes. Gifts were exchanged to create lasting bonds, some of which endure even today.
While none of these historical references would be considered tourism by any measure in today’s standards, the fact is that tourism is big business in Walla Walla today. But it might not be that way if it weren’t for the contributions, impacts and lessons learned from some of the earliest visitors. And if history has taught me one thing about Walla Walla from a tourism perspective, it’s that history does, in fact, repeat itself.
For example, it is widely known that Walla Walla is often referred to as “the town so nice they named it twice,” and was named “America’s Friendliest Small Town” by USA Today and Rand McNally in 2011. What is less well known is that Lewis and Clark journaled about their interactions with the indigenous Walla Wallans they met, remarking that they were among the friendliest people they had encountered in their westward journey. Again, history repeats itself.
Today, Walla Walla welcomes more than 725,000 visitors annually to our community, and the economic impact of these visits exceeds $126 million according to the latest research from Tourism Economics. Like their predecessors two centuries ago, some of these visitors are simply passing through, some may choose to establish roots and others will choose to return on occasion.
But regardless of where they come from, how long they stay or how much positive economic impact they leave behind, they become part of Walla Walla’s tapestry — a long history of hospitality, friendliness and welcoming that are hallmarks of our community — even if only for a brief time.
It is the job of many like Visit Walla Walla to make sure that tapestry continues to play out in a manner that is respectful of those who came before us, beneficial to those who are here today and sustainable for those who will follow.
And while two centuries ago there may not have been new content-forward websites to inform visitors, grant programs to fund local marketing efforts, formal outreach and advocacy programs for tourism partners, or diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to foster equality for all, these programs and more exist today and are part of the immediate and long-term economic development strategy of many local organizations like Visit Walla Walla.
If history is any indication, and based on my experience it is, Walla Walla has a bright future ahead of it thanks in large part to the continued efforts and contributions of our valued tourism partners, Visit Walla Walla and the community as a whole.
