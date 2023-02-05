I recently spent quality time visiting with a local pastor who said, “Schools today are finding themselves canoeing in the mountains.” Unfamiliar with his reference, he pointed me to a resource that I devoured in just a few sittings.
While Tod Bolsinger wrote “Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory” for Christian leadership development, the lessons from this work should be contemplated by our nation’s schools today.
Bolsinger’s book leverages the toils that Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery faced when they found themselves deep in the Rocky Mountains. Recall that the 45-member Corps consisted primarily of well-trained boatmen. Commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson, their primary goal was to find a Northwest Passage. What they soon discovered was that there was no direct river connection, the Rocky Mountains were unlike any terrain they had ever experienced, and weather conditions were worse than anyone could have imagined. As the author wrote, the Corps was on an unprecedented journey, “off the map,” equipped with canoes and paddles that would do them little good on their treacherous route across the Bitterroot Mountains. What can schools today glean from this experience?
I continue to remain confident our nation’s schools can overcome almost any obstacle faced. They maintain a well-educated and talented workforce deeply passionate about youth. They have made great strides in curriculum, technology and serving students with disabilities and have dedicated school boards who help ensure their local systems reflect their communities. However, as schools begin to move beyond the pandemic and reassess their current realities, I have come to the opinion that many must adapt their approach, like Lewis and Clark, if they are to reach their destination of high achievement and outcomes for all.
Particularly on the heels of COVID, public schools are tasked with far more than Horace Mann could have ever envisioned when he helped spearhead their development in the early 1800’s. State and federal laws have created remarkable and ever-growing obligations. Whether providing critical mental health support and counseling for students, educating youth on the dangers of vaping, fentanyl and human trafficking, or providing critically important instruction on internet safety, screen time and cyberbullying, schools have been asked to assume a bevy of additional responsibilities.
Whether a Corps team attempting to cross the Continental Divide equipped with watercraft, a pastor trying to breathe life into a congregation or a school district attempting to deliver on all that is now asked from it, we must come to recognize that our realities are vastly different than they were just a few decades ago. As Bolsinger points out, “the world before [us] is nothing like the world behind [us].” What we need are not more programs, mandates and high stakes accountability. Rather, what is necessary is for all of our nation’s schools to capitalize on the rich resources that likely surround them.
As William Clark came to appreciate, the Corps needed help. Sacagawea’s knowledge of the terrain and skills as a translator was essential to their mission’s success. Similarly, many schools today find themselves stretched and in need of additional resources and expertise. Could their lifelines be discovered by developing new and creative ways to partner with parents, communities and businesses?
Locally, as our Walla Walla school board and I visit with dozens of parents, stakeholders and industry leaders as part of our strategic plan outreach, we are consistently reminded of the incredible community we serve. The support for our district runs deep, with a shared commitment to see our public schools be the best they can be. Parents are eager to engage in their children’s futures, retirees are looking for ways to give back by volunteering in classrooms and local businesses are reaching out to offer internships and invaluable work experience for our students. We are truly blessed and thankful to live, work and raise our children in such a supportive community.
Whether a Walla Walla Public School student plans to enroll, enlist or land gainful employment upon graduation, I am confident that in partnership with parents and community, we will continue to advance our vision together by “Developing Washington’s Most Sought-After Graduates.”