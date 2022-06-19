In April, Providence St. Mary Medical Center agreed to pay a $2.7 million fine to resolve allegations that it fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for unnecessary neurosurgery procedures.
More than a month later, Providence St. Mary ran a full-page ad in the June 5 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. It ends with Reza Kaleel, chief executive for Providence Southeast Washington, saying “We deeply regret the damage these events have caused.”
The rest of the carefully worded statement referenced “Providence’s commitment to taking steps to prevent a recurrence,” “specific concrete actions” and “a broad and comprehensive review of our policies, practices and procedures.”
The Union-Bulletin has carefully reported events and their consequences, demonstrating the failure of profit-driven medical care to regulate itself for the patient’s and community’s benefit. Details shocked Walla Walla’s physicians and nurses, as well as the community at large.
As a family physician who practiced in Walla Walla from 1986 to 2017, I own a good house and two cars, and I was able to help both our sons graduate from college. I feel well paid for my 23 years of education and 45 years of practice. I knew that pediatricians, family physicians, internists and obstetricians were not the highest paid doctors; some of the narrower specialties in medicine earned multiple times more than primary care “rich doctors” did.
What I didn’t know, even though I was on the medical staff of both St. Mary Medical Center and the Adventist Health Walla Walla General Hospital for 35 years, was how much the “leadership” or administrators were earning.
To learn that a super-specialized “brain surgeon” working from 4 in the morning till after midnight and taking emergency calls every second or third night billed and was paid for over $3 million in one year was a real shock. Since the average income for neurosurgeons that year was $616,823, one has to question why St. Mary’s administration were not interested (until the lawsuits were filed) how a single surgeon could possibly do that much work of adequate quality?
But the biggest shock was not how much Dr. Jason Dreyer was paid — it was the casual revelation that Providence Health System’s CEO, Rod Hockman, was paid over $10 million in 2018. What time does Mr. Hockman show up in his office and what time does he go home? How many times a week is he called to come into the hospital at 2 a.m.? How many years of medical education has he had? How many patients are grateful to him for helping relieve pain or cure cancers to generate that kind income?
Providence employs many primary care physicians (pediatricians, family medicine physicians, internists). Their average incomes for their entire 40-year medical practice career (at 2018 rates) would be less than their Providence CEO was paid in one year! What kind of “providence” decrees that any hospital administrator for a year’s work deserves more than a primary care physician is paid during their entire medical career?
I don’t know that physicians need better pay, but I do know they need more well-paid staff to help them provide quality care. They need more registered nurses and other staff to share the burdens that detract from patient care. All Providence health care workers need more time to recover, rest and spend time with their families.
It’s time to share with the public who is profiting from these “non-profit,” tax-free health care institutions.
Publish system-wide salaries of all Providence Health Care administrators or staff earning more than the average primary care physician’s salary (say $260,000). Publish the salaries of “extra productive” physicians being paid more than double the national average for their specialties. Then come back next year and ask us how you are doing in “rebuilding the trust” we want to have in St. Mary Medical Center and their leadership.
This will indeed take a “broad and comprehensive review.”