There has been a lot of discussion about roundabouts lately, in part because they are happening all around town. Most of what I have heard has been from a driver’s perspective. Some think they make the flow of traffic much smoother, some are very confused and unsure how to navigate them. I have actually passed the scene of at least two accidents in roundabouts. But let’s take this conversation to a whole new level.
How do roundabouts affect pedestrians?
And there’s one more component: What if you could not see or hear, or maybe both?
Take a minute and picture yourself at a roundabout trying to cross the road. What cues would you look for as a sighted person? Now close your eyes and think about the same scenario. Would you cross the intersection? Probably not. What would your alternate route be? How many blocks out of your way would you have to travel to get to your scheduled appointment?
To answer some of these questions, I had a chat with the members of the United Blind of Walla Walla, many of which are highly skilled pedestrian travelers. Some travel with guide dogs, some with white canes. All of them want to safely get around town, just like everyone else.
Joleen Ferguson: “The essential thing in my book, as a hard and fast, dyed-in-the-wool traveler, is to know something about how blind people negotiate intersections. We listen to the parallel traffic flow, and when it surges with the change of the light, we know when to cross. A quiet intersection can be as problematic as a busy one. But with a roundabout, there is no parallel traffic. All the traffic is going in a circle, so there’s no surge to listen for. We, the pedestrian, are suppose to catch the eye of the driver to cross the intersection. That’s something we are not too good at. We can’t tell if the driver sees us or will stop for us.”
Annee Hartzell: “As a deaf/blind person, I have to avoid them and walk several blocks out of my way. There’s a planned roundabout coming into my neighborhood, at Park and Alder, within two or three blocks of my house, with a lot of construction. I have to go around this area completely. It’s safer to avoid that area altogether.”
Vivian Conger: “I will not go anywhere near the one at 3rd and Tietan. Even though it’s small, it’s nuts, and not safe for a pedestrian. The one that the state did, at 9th, 125, Dalles Military and Plaza Way has sidewalks around it, but they don’t help with crossings. I don’t think you are even safe in a car in that one. I was a passenger in a friend’s car, who had to slam on her brakes because someone cut her off. This one is much busier and more complex.”
Heather Meares: “My question for those of you who have guide dogs is how do they know what to do in these situations?”
Annee: “They don’t. We tell them when to go.”
Heather: “And if you don’t know, how are they suppose to?”
Joleen: “We never enter an intersection by our dog’s initiation. We give them the okay, and if they see that it is not safe, such as a car turning in front of us, they can take evasive action to try and keep us from getting hit. We initiate the crossing, just like you do with a cane.”
Heather: “I’m asking because a lot of people don’t know this and I think we need to clarify.”
Andrew Nantz: “Everybody is distracted, on their phones, doing something in their car, not necessarily paying attention to us as pedestrians. I want to applaud you for writing this and the Union-Bulletin for asking about our perspective. Without us being out there, as blind people who are solid role models, to help educate the public, they are never going to know what the issues are. I’m happy that we are talking about this.”
Vivian: “If I have to avoid a roundabout to get to an appointment, it’s usually several blocks out of the way before I can divert to where I’m trying to go. I realize life is not fair, but this really is not fair.”
Heather: “Annee, I want to talk about the concept of you as an orientation and mobility (O & M) instructor. How would you teach someone to navigate a roundabout? Is it even realistic?”
Annee: “The first thing I would do is go look at it myself, and call people like Lukas Franck, Senior Consultant for Special Projects, The Seeing Eye Inc., on the east coast, because they have much more complex situations than we do here. I would be talking with other O & M instructors as well. I would have some serious reservations teaching someone to do a roundabout. I personally wouldn’t do it, because I don’t hear well, and have enough problems myself. If I had to teach someone, I would bring in other folks, and have them test me first, for several days, and work with me before I would even consider constructing a lesson plan on how to navigate a roundabout. I would have to be the guinea pig. I would probably construct alternate route plans.”
Joleen: “ Quite a few years ago, they were talking about putting in roundabouts at 5-way intersections, and comments were made about how safe they are for pedestrians. I argued all these points, and finally somebody said the reason they are safe for pedestrians is because pedestrians avoid them.”
Roundabouts are becoming more and more a part of our community, whether we like it or not. They are being sprinkled around like doughnuts. I would take a sprinkled doughnut instead any day, but I do believe these roundabouts are here to stay. So, round and round we do not go, where we end up is, well, ten blocks out of our way.