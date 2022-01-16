This week was an historic one for Whitman College and the Walla Walla community — with the naming of the college’s 15th president. We are very excited to welcome Sarah Bolton, Ph.D., to campus and our community this summer.
Bolton is the sitting president of The College of Wooster and brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She is a respected physicist, scholar and administrator with a long-standing commitment to the liberal arts. Prior to her term as president of The College of Wooster, Bolton spent more than 20 years at Williams College in Massachusetts, first as a professor and then as Dean of the College.
The Whitman College Board of Trustees confirmed Bolton’s appointment after an almost yearlong search led by trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and parents. She rose to the top of a highly accomplished group of candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
President Bolton has been described by her colleagues as an “inspiring leader” and “a relentless strategic thinker” with an unshakeable commitment to her values. Sarah’s sincerity, energy and passion for her work was evident every step of the way.
Sarah demonstrated a successful track record and depth of experience in every aspect of the presidency with strong management, fundraising and communication skills, as well as two important shared values with Whitman and our Board. First was a commitment that this education must be more affordable and accessible for all students and that our campus must be diverse, equitable and welcoming for all students, staff and faculty. Second was a shared pride in our location in Walla Walla and recognition of the power of this place to provide a transformative educational experience and our desire to continue strengthening our community partnerships.
The college’s ability to offer the role to a sitting president — and the incredible depth of experience that we saw in our pool of interested candidates — is a testament to the strength of Whitman College and the careful stewardship of this institution and our resources over generations, and most recently under President Kathy Murray.
Upon her arrival at Whitman seven years ago, Kathy led the college through a successful strategic planning process that set the stage for the success of the next seven years. She has worked to create new partnerships in the community including signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
During her time at Whitman, Kathy has helped significantly grow the college’s fundraising — inspiring $120 million in gifts, overseeing the building of a new dining facility and the college’s first new residence hall in 45 years, as well as increasing aid for students with financial need.
President Murray made great strides in making the college more accessible to all students and making financial aid more transparent. During her time at Whitman, the college has doubled the amount of financial aid awarded to incoming students and increased transparency by launching the Early Financial Aid Guarantee. This program, like no other in the country, allows prospective students to see what their financial aid award — before they even apply. In addition, the Whitman Tuition Commitment guarantees full tuition will be covered by scholarships and grants to admitted students from Washington state whose families earn less than $80,000 a year.
Under Kathy’s leadership and during one of the most difficult times in higher education — a global pandemic — Whitman recruited the largest incoming class in the history of the college and managed to safely bring back students for in-person classes for the 2021-2022 academic year. At the same time, Kathy encouraged innovation in career services, allowing Whitman students to begin to think about their futures before they ever arrive on campus.
In the past year, Kathy provided leadership as our campus community made thoughtful and strategic decisions — decisions that were not always easy — to put the college on strong financial footing for the years to come.
As sad as we are to see Kathy go, we wish her all the best in her much-deserved retirement and look forward to a smooth transition from one great leader to another. We can’t wait for you, the Walla Walla community, to meet Sarah Bolton so we can all continue to work together for young people and for the greater needs of this wonderful place we call home.